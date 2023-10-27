HamberMenu
Evaldo, Run For The Sun, Elpenor and Amazing Attraction shine

October 27, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Evaldo, Run For The Sun, Elpenor and Amazing Attraction shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 27).

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Annie Oakley) (R. Ravi), a 2-y-o (Smuggler’s Cove - Choice House) (M. Naveen) 40. They strode out well.

1000m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Sassy (Darshan) 1-9, 600/39. Pleased.

1200m: Vivaldo (Indrajeet) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved well. Forseti (Mudassar) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

600m: Run For The Sun (Chetan K), Honest Desire (Akshay K) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Rieko (S. John), Makioto (Girish) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Real Happiness (Akshay K), Bharat (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Symi) (S. Shareef), Golden Legend (Mudassar) 1-14, 600/44.5. They finished level. Knotty Legend (Girish), Storm Shadow (B. Harish) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.

1200m: Sunlit Path (Rozario), Tankinika (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sun Salutation) (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. They worked well.

1400m: Amazing Attraction (Akshay K) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively. Elpenor (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Evaldo (Girish) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. A good display. Saigon (Darshan) 1-46, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

