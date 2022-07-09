Evaldo, Once You Go Black, Ashwa Magadheera, Arthur, Mountain Lion and Winmylove shone

July 09, 2022 13:29 IST

Evaldo, Once You Go Black, Ashwa Magadheera, Arthur, Mountain Lion and Winmylove shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Chain Of Thoughts (Shreyas), Country’s Jewel (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Holy Wish (rb), Green Channel (rb) 45. They moved together. Mark One (Ajinkya), First Royalist (rb) 43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Starsabove (S. John) 42.5. Strode out well. Lightning Charlie (P. Surya), Sagacious (Aliyar) 45. They moved on the bit. Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 43.5. Worked well. Shubankar (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Speedster (rb) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Pleased. Mace (Vivek), Air Display (Salman K) 1-12.5, 600/42. They moved together. Mountain Lion (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/41. Impressed. Sonata (Hindu S) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (Arul) 1-15, 600/45. Easy. The Sensation (Srinath) 1-11, 600/43.5. Moved well. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. El Alamein (T.S. Jodha), Flying Brave (Aliyar) 1-14, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Cape Wickham (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,0001-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Winmylove (S. John) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Retains form. Mitsuro (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Keystone (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Presidential (Kirthis B) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Riveting (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. A pleasing display. Wonderful (Yash), Hoofed Wonder (Kiran N) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Michigan Melody (Srinath) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. Maintains form. Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Shaped well.

1400m: Evaldo (Akshay K) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/41. An excellent display. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-43, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Priceless Gold (Suraj), Star Domination (Shinde) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former impressed while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Klockner (Srinath) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Able One (Srinath) 1-42, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Once You Go Black (Suraj) 1-53, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Arthur (Srinath) 1-52, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A fine display.