Evaldo, Invincible, Silverius, Zuccarelli, Aldgate and Rapidus excel

February 18, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Evaldo, Invincible, Silverius, Zuccarelli, Aldgate and Rapidus excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Feb 18).

Inner sand: 1000m: Acacia (Nazerul), Pizarro (Chetan K) 1-9.5, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Outer sand: 600m: Wall Street (Shinde) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Knotty Charmer (Nazerul) 1-15.5, 600/43. Pleased. Ooh La La (Naveen K) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Ricardo (S. John), Springsteen (Likith) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Balor (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Blackstone (rb), Super Hero (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former showed out. Rapidus (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Pazel (Indrajeet), Snowpiercer (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Evaldo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A fine display. Zuccarelli (P.S. Chouhan) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Silverius (S. John) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine nick.

