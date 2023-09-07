Evaldo for H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy

September 07, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MYSURU:

Evaldo, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Sept 7). False rails (width about 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. VIRIJA PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Lucky Sun (3) Koshi K 62, 2. Desert Romance (5) Rajesh K 60.5, 3. City Of Hustle (1) Inayat 60, 4. Sweeter Than Honey (2) S. Qureshi 57.5, 5. D Golden Cup (7) Jagadeesh 57, 6. War Song (10) Kiran Rai 57, 7. Hurrem (6) Angad 56.5, 8. Eco System (9) C. Hemanth 54, 9. Fifty Grand (8) R. Shiva K 53.5, 10. Top Rank (4) G. Vivek 53.5, 11. Cappadocia (-) (-) 51.5 and 12. Raptor (11) Shreyas S 51.

1. TOP RANK, 2. HURREM, 3. CITY OF HUSTLE

2. VIRIJA PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00: 1. D Fighter (12) Brahmmesh S 62.5, 2. Red Hills (3) S. John 61.5, 3. Squanto (6) Rajesh K 61.5, 4. Many Moons (5) Abhishek Mhatre 61, 5. City Of Gravitas (9) Inayat 60, 6. Swiss Tigress (10) M. Prabhu K 59.5, 7. Mighty Prince (7) Faiz 59, 8. Ironic Humour (8) Kiran Rai 58.5, 9. Fleet Tactical (4) R. Shiva K 58, 10. Mystical Merlin (11) T. Pavan 58, 11. Meraki (2) Koshi K 57 and 12. The Angel Power (1) Afsar Khan 55.5.

1. MERAKI, 2. RED HILLS, 3. MYSTICAL MERLIN

3. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Leopard (6) Md. Mushraf 60, 2. Stone House (13) M. Prabhu K 59.5, 3. Beautiful Oblivion (5) Angad 59, 4. Embosom (1) Shreyas S 57.5, 5. Sky Storm (3) J. Paswan 57.5, 6. Astrologer (8) A. Baandal 57, 7. D United (14) B. Harish 57, 8. My Visionary (7) P.P. Dhebe 57, 9. Polar Wind (11) Darshan 56.5, 10. Raaz (2) S. Shareef 56.5, 11. Sensational Title (4) Arshad 56.5, 12. Mighty Swallow (12) Arvind K 56, 13. Debonair (10) B. Nayak 55.5, 14. The Atlantus (9) A. Ramu 55 and 15. Game Boy (15) Salman Khan 53.5.

1. RAAZ, 2. EMBOSOM, 3. MIGHTY SWALLOW

4. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Ibrahimovic (9) Md. Mushraf 61.5, 2. Perfectimagination (8) Salman Khan 59.5, 3. Irish Coffee (2) Arvind K 57, 4. Santorini (4) A. Baandal 57, 5. Imperius (3) Md. Sameer 56.5, 6. Loch Lomond (13) Trevor 56, 7. Seasons Greetings (1) Angad 54.5, 8. First Impression (15) Kiran Rai 54, 9. Vijaya Brave (7) R. Shiva K 54, 10. Achook (6) P.P. Dhebe 53.5, 11. Flamingo Dancer (11) Koshi K 53.5, 12. Blue Blossom (12) B. Harish 52.5, 13. D Lord (14) Jagadeesh 52.5, 14. What Is This (10) Rajesh K 52.5 and 15. D Brother (5) M. Shahid 50.

1. IRISH COFFEE, 2. LOCH LOMOND, 3. SANTORINI

5. UDAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Davids Delight (4) Arshad 56, 2. Kalashnikov (6) Kiran Rai 56, 3. One Diamond (1) B. Dharshan 56, 4. Seolfor Bullet (9) Md. Sameer 56, 5. Thalaivaa (3) Shezad Khan 56, 6. Anushtubha (2) Antony 54.5, 7. Blooming Lily (5) Ayaz Khan 54.5, 8. Country’s Magia (10) Darshan 54.5, 9. Epsom Downs (7) M. Prabhakaran 54.5, 10. Janeiro (8) R.S. Bhati 54.5, 11. Natural Hunter (11) G. Vivek 54.5 and 12. Victoriano (12) P.P. Dhebe 54.5.

1. ANUSHTUBHA, 2. JANEIRO, 3. ONE DIAMOND

6. H.H. SRI KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Evaldo (3) Akshay K 60, 2. Forseti (4) Hindu S 56, 3. Shamrock (2) Suraj 56, 4. Forest Flame (11) Trevor 55.5, 5. Agnostic (9) Antony 55, 6. Last Wish (6) G. Vivek 54.5, 7. Siege Perilous (7) B. Harish 54.5, 8. D Roman Reigns (5) Jagadeesh 53, 9. O Hansini (10) P.P. Dhebe 53, 10. Prince Corporate (8) S. Shareef 53 and 11. Moon’s Blessing (1) Shreyas S 51.5.

1. EVALDO, 2. FOREST FLAME, 3. SHAMROCK

7. PUNE PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 & above, 4-30: 1. Trump Star (2) T. Pavan 61, 2. Forever Together (1) Vivek 56.5, 3. Ghyama (8) R.S. Bhati 55.5, 4. Gemini (5) A. Baandal 55, 5. Peyo (6) Salman Khan 55, 6. Amreli (10) Trevor 54, 7. Clever Hans (9) B. Dharshan 54, 8. Win My Luv (4) G. Vivek 54, 9. Court Jester (14) Faiz 53.5, 10. Jewel Thief (15) Kiran Rai 53, 11. Perfect Justice (13) Rajesh K 53, 12. Shabelle (3) Akshay K 52.5, 13. Sound Of Canon’s (7) Likith Appu 52.5, 14. Dedicate (12) Hindu S 50 and 15. Viva La Vida (11) Ram Nandan 50.

1. SHABELLE, 2. AMRELI, 3. CLEVER HANS

8. SOMANATHPUR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. D Roman Power (10) S. Qureshi 62.5, 2. Ankush (8) Md. Mushraf 61.5, 3. Milos (11) Salman Khan 60.5, 4. Serai (15) Inayat 60, 5. Burmese (12) Suraj 59, 6. River Of Gold (13) Akshay K 58.5, 7. Mystical Merkabah (5) Kiran Rai 57.5, 8. Inexhaustible (14) Angad 57, 9. Nishk (1) M. Prabhu K 55, 10. D Romance (6) Rajesh K 55, 11. Dame Fonteyn (9) Kiran Naidu 55, 12. Dhurandar (4) Md. Imran Ashraf 55, 13. Miso (2) Hindu S 55, 14. Shivalik Stunner (7) Ayaz Khan 55 and 15. Vardaan (3) P.P. Dhebe 55.

1. BURMESE, 2. RIVER OF GOLD, 3. MISO

Day’s best: IRISH COFFEE

Double: ANUSHTUBHA — BURMESE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 and 8; tr (i): 1, 2 and 3: (ii): 3, 4 and 5; (iii): 6, 7 and 8.