Evaldo, Breeze Bluster, Leopard Rock and Ahead Of Time impress

February 27, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

: Evaldo, Breeze Bluster, Leopard Rock and Ahead Of Time impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (Khurshad) 1-4.5, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Sacred Creator (rb), Royal Grant (rb) 1-7, 600/39. They strode out well.

1200m: Golden Vision (Shinde), Ashwa Parth (Khurshad) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Magnus (Rayan), Southern Force (B. Nayak) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

1000m: Nikolina (S. John) 1-15, 600/43. In fine shape. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-13.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Ardakan (Salman K) 1-12, 600/43.5. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Stellantis (Yash) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Auspicious Queen (Kiran Rai), Handsome Rocky (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Breeze Bluster (rb), Step To Destiny (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They pleased.

1400m: Fire Power (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Ahead Of Time (S. Mosin), Successor (R. Shelar) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead with plenty in hand. Hunting Goddess (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-57, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Tiger Mountain (A. Ramu) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. In good condition. Evaldo (S. John) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Noted on Feb. 26 — Inner sand:

1000m: Synthesis (Suraj), Peyo (Shinde) 1-5, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Devils Magic (rb), Douglas (rb) and Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-7, 600/39.5. First two named finished together in front while the last named finished three lengths behind. Crown Consort (Suraj), Fondness Of You (Khurshad) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Priceless Gold (Suraj), Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 1-5, 60040. They impressed. Golden Guest (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/39. Moved well. Burmese (Suraj), Love (Prabhakaran) 1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-6, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Shamrock (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 600/39. They moved fluently while the latter joined at 600m and finished level. Yukan (Darshan) 1-33, 1,200/1-18, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. A pleasing display.

Outer sand:

600m: Success (Suraj) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Star Citizen (rb) 1-16.5, 60045.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Clever Hans (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 39.5. Eased up. Automatic (Salman K), Opus One (Likith) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Worked well. Del Pico (Rozario), Queen Envied (Likith) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. A good display. Kensington Court (Rozario) 1-43, (1,400-600) 51. Eased up in the last part.

1600m: Santorino (Rozario) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Maintains form. Jake (Suraj) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,0001-10.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

