Evaldo and Battista please

Evaldo, Battista, Angel Heart and Nagada pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Extended.

Inner sand 600m: Due Diligence (rb) 43. Shaped well. Knotty Ash (rb), Boltonic (Shaliyar Khan) 42.5. Big Treasure (rb) 47.5. Santorini (C. Umesh) 47. Easy.

800m: Dangerous (M.S. Deora) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 1-3, 600/48. Arc De Triomphe (Santosh G) 1-2.5, 600/48. Moved freely. Battista (Rajendra Singh) 51, 600/39. Strode out well. Pappa Rich (Koshi Kumar) 59, 600/45. Arapaho (M. Bhaskar), Cynosure (Shahar Babu) 58, 600/43. They finished level. Thomas Hardy (M. Bhaskar) 1-0.5, 600/44. Easy. Rubirosa (P. Vikram), Albinus (rb) 1-1, 600/46.5. Sirona (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Royal Eminence (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/41.

1000m: Selena G (rb), Sabatini (Santosh G) 1-12, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front. Aretha (P. Vikram) 1-17.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Right Move (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Moved well. Opus One (rb), Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44.5. They finished together. Evaldo (-) 1-4.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Turf Melody (rb), Versatile (S. Kamble) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They moved freely. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (A.M. Alam), Supreme Dance (Inayat) 1-11, 800/57, 600/44. They moved together. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Handy. Roses In My Dreams (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43. Worked well. Penance (Santosh G), Vulcanic (N. Jodha), Euphoric (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. A fit trio. Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5.

1200m: Mezcal (rb) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Eased up. Nagada (rb), Angel Heart (rb) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54.5, 600/41. They impressed.


