Euphoric primed to make it three-in-a-row

November 10, 2022 00:30 IST

Euphoric, who is in good form, may complete a hat-trick in the Supervite Handicap (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Nov. 10). The carried-over amount of ₹46,785 will be added to the jackpot pool.

1. SERJEANT AT ARMS HANDICAP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Wise Don (5) P. Sai Kumar 60, 2. Catalyst (2) Farid Ansari 58, 3. Lady Blazer (3) S. Kamble 57.5, 4. Welcome Chakkaram (8) C. Brisson 56, 5. Swiss Agatta (7) B. Dharshan 55, 6. Bhairava’s Queen (1) P.S. Kaviraj 54.5, 7. Roger O’More (6) A. Ayaz Khan 54.5 and 8. Three Of A Kind (4) S.A. Amit 54.5.

1. WELCOME CHAKKARAM, 2. CATALYST, 3. WISE DON

2. ANTONIOS HANDICAP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 2-00: 1. Dominant (1) A.M. Alam 60, 2. Royal Pearl (7) Yash Narredu 60, 3. Queen Of Fame (8) L.A. Rozario (58, 4. Cheval Blanc (6) Antony Raj 56.5, 5. Masterpiece (3) P. Sai Kumar 56.5, 6. Showmanship (4) P.S. Kaviraj 56.5, 7. Vulcanic (2) S. Kamble 56.5 and 8. Martingale (5) Ramandeep 56.

1. VULCANIC, 2. MARTINGALE, 3. SHOWMANSHIP

3. DIEGO RIVEIRA HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, 2-30: 1. Bienfaisant (8) Antony Raj 60, 2. Dancing Grace (2) C. Brisson 60, 3. Laudree (5) M.S. Deora 60, 4. Sacre Couer (10) Neeraj 60, 5. Winning Legacy (7) P.S. Kaviraj 60, 6. Gatlin (1) S. Imran 59.5, 7. Magical Wave (6) B. Dharshan 59, 8. Royal Symbol (3) Ram Nandan 59, 9. Boltonic (4) Manikandan 58.5, and 10. MSG Fantasy (9) Indrajeet Kumar 58.5.

1. LAUDREE, 2. SACRE COUER, 3. DANCING GRACE

4. DIEGO RIVEIRA HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, 3-00: 1. Lebua (9) Neeraj 60, 2. Nightjar (4) Farid Ansari 60, 3. Attenborough (10) P.S. Kaviraj 59.5, 4. Ignition (8) L.A. Rozario 59.5, 5. Star Lap (2) S. Kamble 58.5, 6. Windsor Walk (7) Ram Nandan 58.5, 7. Anatolia (5) Antony Raj 58, 8. Little Wonder (6) M.S. Deora 58, 9. Strombosis (3) Manikandan 58 and 10. Sunny Isles (1) B. Dharshan 57.5.

1. ATTENBOROUGH, 2. LEBUA, 3. NIGHTJAR

5. SUPERVITE HANDICAP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85 (outstation horses eligible), 3-30: 1. Angelino (2) S. John 60, 2. Fun Storm (3) Farid Ansari 57.5, 3. Glorious Destiny (8) Angad 57, 4. Ayur Shakti (4) B. Dharshan 56.5, 5. Rays Of Sun (9) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 6. Renegade (10) S. Kamble 54.5, 7. Cuban Pete (6) Manikandan 54, 8. Euphoric (7) P.S. Kaviraj 54, 9. Gallantry (12) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 10. Off Shore Breeze (11) A.M. Alam 52, 11. Angel Heart (1) S.A. Amit 51.5 and 12. Speed Air (5) Yash Narredu 51.5.

1. EUPHORIC, 2. SPEED AIR, 3. ANGELINO

6. NOBLE EAGLE HANDICAP (1,000m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. First Empress (4) Farid Ansari 60, 2. Diamond And Pearls (2) Inayat 59.5, 3. Constant Variable (12) M.S. Deora 59, 4. Succession (3) Yash Narredu 59, 5. Alexander (5) Srinath 58, 6. Embrace (7) B. Dharshan 57, 7. Rhiannon (6) Farhan Alam 57, 8. Butterfly (8) P.S. Kaviraj 56, 9. Tudor (11) S. Kabdhar 56, 10. Ginsburg (9) S. Kamble 55.5, 11. Demerara (1) Angad 53.5 and 12. Pirate’s Love (10) G. Vivek 53.5.

1. SUCCESSION, 2. CONSTANT VARIABLE, 3. ALEXANDER

7. ALGECIRAS HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Supreme Dance (1) B. Dharshan 60.5, 2. Priceless Beauty (10) S.A. Amit 59.5, 3. Kings Walk (7) S. Kabdhar 59, 4. Right Move (8) Indrajeet Kumar 59, 5. Lady Cadet (12) Srinath 58.5, 6. La Jefa (5) Antony Raj 57, 7. Carnoustie (3) A. Ayaz Khan 56, 8. Sporting Spirit (6) Yash Narredu 55.5, 9. Cynosure (2) Neeraj 53.5, 10. Paris O’Connor (11) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 11. Chaitanya (9) M.S. Deora 53 and 12. Gingersnap (4) G. Vivek 51.5.

1. LADY CADET, 2. LA JEFA, 3. SUPREME DANCE

8. ALGECIRAS HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Windermere (11) S. Kamble 60, 2. Be Calm (4) S. Kabdhar 57.5, 3. Rubirosa (1) Antony Raj 57, 4. Abilitare (2) Srinath 56, 5. Marshall (8) S.A. Amit 55, 6. Lady Luck (5) Neeraj 54.5, 7. Kundavai (10) R. Manish 54, 8. Memory Lane (9) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Break The Silence (7) G. Vivek 52.5, 10. Fast Play (6) P.S. Kaviraj 52.5 and 11. Bella Amor (3) Farhan Alam 52.

1. RUBIROSA, 2. LADY LUCK, 3. WINDERMERE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7 & 8.