Euphoric claims the York Handicap

ADVERTISEMENT

Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj up) won the York Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races here on Saturday (Sept. 24). The winner is owned by Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh and trained by A.S. Jodha. Jockey Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. NAD AL SHEBA HANDICAP (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (no whip): AUTUMN SHOWER (S.A. Amit) 1, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 2, Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Romantic Bay (L.A. Rozario) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 1.05s. Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. PIMLICO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STRIKING DISTANCE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, King Show (R. Manish) 2, Wonderful Era (Farhan Alam) 3 and Protea (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.50s. Owner: Mr. Mohit Malhotra. Trainer: A. Jagadeeshan.

3. PIMLICO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: SENORA BIANCA (Yash Narredu) 1, Lord Of The Turf (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Daiyamondo (M.S. Deora) 3 and Fiat Justitia (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, 4-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.26s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. BELMONT PARK HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: LAKSHANAM (Yash Narredu) 1, Vulcanic (S. Kamble) 2, Majestic Wind (A.M. Alam) 3 and Turf Beauty (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and nose. 1m, 40.45s. Owner: M/s. Pratap Racecitement. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. YORK HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: EUPHORIC (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Remediesofspring (S. Antony Raj) 2, Sweet Fragrance (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Star Symbol (M.S. Deora) 4. 1/2, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.43s. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

6. BELMONT PARK HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: ALBINUS (Yash Narredu) 1, Glorious Grace (S. Antony Raj) 2, Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Kings Walk (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 5-1/2 and 1. 1m, 38.37s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. WOLVERHAMPTON HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: MAGICAL WISH (M.S. Deora) 1, Pacific (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Butterfly (B. Dharshan) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 6.13s. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: D.K Futnani.

8. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANGAVAI (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Current View (C. Brisson) 2, Royal Monarch (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Trump Baby (S. Imran) 4. Not run: Tudor Crown. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 043s. Owners: Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadhav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss. Karishma Yadav & Miss. Harini Yadav. Trainer: K.S. Mandanna.

9. WOLVERHAMPTON HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: FUN STORM (Farid Ansari) 1, Lordship (Yash Narredu) 2, Katahdin (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 4. Shd, 1 and nose. 1m, 6.14s. Owners: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra & C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.