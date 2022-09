Euphoric claims the York Handicap

September 24, 2022 18:47 IST

Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj up) won the York Handicap (1,600m), the main event of the races here on Saturday (Sept. 24). The winner is owned by Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh and trained by A.S. Jodha. Jockey Yash Narredu scored a treble on the day.

1. NAD AL SHEBA HANDICAP (1,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 00 to 25 (no whip): AUTUMN SHOWER (S.A. Amit) 1, Dancing Queen (Inayat) 2, Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Romantic Bay (L.A. Rozario) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 1.05s. Owner: Mr. M.P. Biddappa. Trainer: Uthaiah.

2. PIMLICO HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: STRIKING DISTANCE (Ashhad Asbar) 1, King Show (R. Manish) 2, Wonderful Era (Farhan Alam) 3 and Protea (P.S. Kaviraj) 4. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.50s. Owner: Mr. Mohit Malhotra. Trainer: A. Jagadeeshan.

3. PIMLICO HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: SENORA BIANCA (Yash Narredu) 1, Lord Of The Turf (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Daiyamondo (M.S. Deora) 3 and Fiat Justitia (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, 4-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 13.26s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. R. Muthiah rep. M/s. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

4. BELMONT PARK HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: LAKSHANAM (Yash Narredu) 1, Vulcanic (S. Kamble) 2, Majestic Wind (A.M. Alam) 3 and Turf Beauty (M.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and nose. 1m, 40.45s. Owner: M/s. Pratap Racecitement. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. YORK HANDICAP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: EUPHORIC (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Remediesofspring (S. Antony Raj) 2, Sweet Fragrance (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Star Symbol (M.S. Deora) 4. 1/2, 4-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.43s. Owners: Mr. Hemant Dharnidharka & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: A.S. Jodha.

6. BELMONT PARK HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: ALBINUS (Yash Narredu) 1, Glorious Grace (S. Antony Raj) 2, Ibrahimovic (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Kings Walk (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 5-1/2 and 1. 1m, 38.37s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services & Sarainaga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. WOLVERHAMPTON HANDICAP (Div. II), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: MAGICAL WISH (M.S. Deora) 1, Pacific (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 3 and Butterfly (B. Dharshan) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 6.13s. Owner: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep. by Mr. Rajendran. Trainer: D.K Futnani.

8. UDHAGAMANDALAM TROPHY (1,000m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): ANGAVAI (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Current View (C. Brisson) 2, Royal Monarch (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Trump Baby (S. Imran) 4. Not run: Tudor Crown. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m, 043s. Owners: Dr. T. Dhevanathan Yadhav, Mrs. Meenakshi Yadav, Miss. Karishma Yadav & Miss. Harini Yadav. Trainer: K.S. Mandanna.

9. WOLVERHAMPTON HANDICAP (Div. I), (1,100m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65: FUN STORM (Farid Ansari) 1, Lordship (Yash Narredu) 2, Katahdin (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Thomas Hardy (Khet Singh) 4. Shd, 1 and nose. 1m, 6.14s. Owners: Mr. S. Naveen Chandra & C. Gnanavel. Trainer: N. Rupa.