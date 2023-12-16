ADVERTISEMENT

Etoile and Cellini catch the eye 

December 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Mumbai:

Racing Correspondent

Etoile and Cellini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: 2/y/o Beyond Stars (V. Bunde), Yarmouth (P. Vinod) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Lord Murphy (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Wind Dancer (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Lord Vader (S. Sunil), Hela (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zarafat (Santosh), Bay Of Biscay (Dashrath) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Etoile (P. Shinde), Koenig (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Aries (Prasad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Slightly urged. Justino (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Midas Touch (Prasad), The General (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US