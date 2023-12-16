Etoile and Cellini catch the eye 

December 16, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Mumbai:

Etoile and Cellini caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 16) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: 2/y/o Beyond Stars (V. Bunde), Yarmouth (P. Vinod) 42. Pair easy.

800m: Lord Murphy (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. 2/y/o Wind Dancer (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (Mosin) 52, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Lord Vader (S. Sunil), Hela (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Zarafat (Santosh), Bay Of Biscay (Dashrath) 54, 600/39. They moved level freely.

1000m: Etoile (P. Shinde), Koenig (Mosin) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Aries (Prasad) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Slightly urged. Justino (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Midas Touch (Prasad), The General (Bhawani) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.