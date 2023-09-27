Eternal Princess takes the honours in Civil Services Trophy

September 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Eternal Princess (Vinod Shinde up) won the Civil Services Trophy, the main event of the races here on Wednesday (Sept 27). The winner is owned by M/s. K. Kaliyaperumal, Teja Gollapudi, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam.

Owing to heavy rain rendering underfoot conditions not conducive for racing, the stewards of the Mysore Race Club decided to postpone the last race (Indradhanush Plate Div. I) and same will be run on Thursday (Sept. 28) at 1.30 p.m.

The results:

1. PENAMBUR PLATE: UDUKAI (Koshi K) 1, Elite Agent (Angad) 2, Game Boy (A. Merchant) 3 and Saro Bird (T. Pavan) 4. 1, 6 and 3-1/2. 1m, 39.61s. ₹44 (w), 18, 13 and 12 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 52, FP: 148, Q: 67, Trinella: 432, Exacta: 36,766. Favourite: Elite Agent. Owner: Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Vikram Bachhawat. Trainer: M. Eshwer.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. SHIMSHA PLATE: INEFFABLE (A.K. Aniket) 1, I Can (Kiran Rai) 2, Ochre (Abhishek Mhatre) 3 and D Thirteen Twelve (Inayat) 4. Hd, 1/2 and 3. 1m, 05.16s. ₹43 (w), 15, 10 and 23 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 41, FP: 135, Q: 35, Trinella: 366, Exacta: 3,093. Favourite: I Can. Owners: M/s. P.I. Joseph & Mr. George Tharakan. Trainer: Md. Sajid Qureshi.

3. RANGA FAMILY CUP: TENALI (Kiran Rai) 1, Spiritual Force (Shreyas S) 2, Real Show (M. Rajesh K) 3 and Minx (B. Dharshan) 4. Not run: Eddie The Eagle. Lnk, 5 and 2-1/4. 1m, 11.72s. ₹15 (w), 10, 10 and 44 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 71, FP: 24, Q: 15, Trinella: 421, Exacta: 1,927. Favourite: Tenali. Owner: Swiss Stud & Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Ramesh.

4. CIVIL SERVICES TROPHY: ETERNAL PRINCESS (Vinod Shinde) 1, Amreli (Trevor) 2, Michigan Melody (Antony) 3 and Tracer Bullet (Inayat) 4. 1/2, 6-1/2 and 2. 1m, 09.63s. ₹43 (w), 10, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 35, FP: 104, Q: 31, Trinella: 259, Exacta: 1,326. Favourite: Amreli. Owners: M/s. K. Kaliyaperumal, Teja Gollapudi, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. INDRADHANUSH PLATE (Div. II): ANGELES (Antony) 1, Inexhaustible (Prabhu K) 2, Twilight Fame (Angad) 3 and Natural Hunter (Koshi K) 4. Not run: The Atlantus and Superhero. 10-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 25.26s. ₹26 (w), 14, 78 and 21 (p), SHP: 219, THP: 59, FP: 1,413, Q: 2,221, Trinella: 7,451, Exacta: 40,772. Favourite: Multisided. Owners: Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd rep by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Dr. Syed Ainuddin Arif, M/s. Kersi H Vachha & Haider Soomar. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

Jackpot: ₹1,349 (nine tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 106 (eight tkts.); Treble (i): 467 (one tkt.); (ii): 231 (21 tkt.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.