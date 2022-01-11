Eternal Blaze primed to complete the ’trick

BENGALURU:

11 January 2022 00:30 IST

Eternal Blaze, who is in fine nick, is poised for a hat-trick in the Bangalore Oaks (2,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Tuesday (Jan. 11), postponed from Saturday (Jan. 8). False rails (average width of 4.5m from 1,600m to the winning post).

1. SNOW BIRD PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30 pm.: 1. Stone House (7) Shreyas Singh 60, 2. Ocean Dunes (4) S. John 58, 3. Aherne (9) Darshan 55.5, 4. Foveal Vision (5) S. Shareef 55.5, 5. Raven Rock (8) Jagadeesh 55, 6. Super Kind (1) Mark 55, 7. Capri Girl (3) Dhanu Singh 54, 8. Impeccable (6) Saddam H 54, 9. Mallory (10) Arshad 54 and 10. Twin Flame (2) Rajesh Kumar 54.

1. RAVEN ROCK, 2. OCEAN DUNES, 3. STONE HOUSE

Advertising

Advertising

2. WINGED FOOT PLATE (1,800m), rated 00 to 25, 3-00: 1. Apollo Light (6) P. Surya 62.5, 2. Acaster (12) Srinath 61, 3. Princess Gloria (11) S. John 61, 4. Secret Of Life (4) Trevor 61, 5. Sodashi (10) Vishal Bunde 61, 6. My Vision (A. Qureshi 60, 7. Lightning Flame (1) Kiran Rai 59, 8. Niche Cannabis (5) P. Mani 57.5, 9. Jan Zizka (9) Ranjeet Singh 57, 10. Skiathos (2) Darshan 54.5, 11. Proudwish (8) L.A. Rozario 53.5 and 12. Scintilla (7) Shreyas Singh 53.5.

1. PRINCESS GLORIA, 2. ACASTER, 3. SECRET OF LIFE

3. S.V. SUBRAMANIAM MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Silver Dew (4) Kiran Rai 60, 2. Starry Wind (5) Md. Akram 58, 3. Harmonia (2) Trevor 57.5, 4. Schafenberg (8) Shreyas Singh 57, 5. Alberetta (10) L.A. Rozario 56.5, 6. Wings Of Desire (6) Arshad 56, 7. Recall Of You (3) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 8. Donna Bella (11) C. Umesh 55, 9. Grey Channel (1) Vinod Shinde 53.5, 10. Aceros (—) (—) 52 and 11. Caesars Palace (7) S. Shareef 50.5.

1. RECALL OF YOU, 2. DONNA BELLA, 3. WINGS OF DESIRE

4. NEW YEAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over at the time of starting, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Bellator (1) Trevor 60, 2. Hukum (2) Srinath 60, 3. Shesmyscript (3) P.S. Chouhan 58.5 and 4. Wathchmystars (4) C. Umesh 58.5.

1. BELLATOR, 2. SHESMYSCRIPT

5. BANGALORE OAKS (2,400m), 4-y-o Fillies, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Alicia (3) P.S. Chouhan 57, 2. Amazonia (—) (—) 57, 3. Eternal Blaze (6) C.S. Jodha 57, 4. Kensington Court (2) C. Umesh 57, 5. Pecanwood (9) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. Revolution (4) Akshay K 57, 7. Scintillating Lass (7) Srinath 57, 8. Super Ruffian (8) Antony 57, 9. Teresita (1) Trevor 57 and 10. Wonder Wench (5) Darshan 57.

1. ETERNAL BLAZE, 2. PECANWOOD, 3. ALICIA

6. INDIRA SAGAR PLATE (1,800m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Prince Abir (1) Srinath 60, 2. Armory (3) S. John 59.5, 3. Windstorm (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 4. Karanveer (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Secret Source (5) Saddam H 55.5 and 6. Magellan (6) Shreyas Singh 54.5.

1. PRINCE ABIR, 2. WINDSTORM

7. SNOW BIRD PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Galactical (4) Srinath 61.5, 2. Michigan Melody (8) A. Qureshi 60.5, 3. Tokyo Rose (5) L.A. Rozario 60, 4. Golden Vision (6) Saddam H 58, 5. Millbrook (3) Antony 56.5, 6. Shanaey (2) Vishal Bunde 55, 7. Copper Sunrise (9) Darshan 54.5, 8. Anne Boleyn (7) Shreyas Singh 54, 9. Livisilla (1) Nazerul 53.5 and 10. Sacred Creator (10) Rajesh Kumar

1. MILLBROOK, 2. SHANAEY, 3. GALACTICAL

Days best: BELLATOR

Double: RECALL OF YOU — PRINCE ABIR

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Treble: 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 &7.