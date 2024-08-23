Escape Velocity should score over her rivals in The Hindu Trophy

Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Escape Velocity, who is working well in her morning trials, should score over her rivals in The Hindu Trophy, the main event of Friday’s (Aug. 23) races.

Rails will be placed one hour before the first race.

1. RACE MIRROR TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26 — 2.30 p.m.: 1. Adonis (3) Nazil 60.5, 2. Khaleesi (2) T.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Moment Of Madness (5) Sandesh 58.5, 4. Moonlight Kiss (8) Mustakim 58, 5. Juliana (1) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Rising Power (7) Saba 54, 7. Neilina (6) Neeraj 52.5 and 8. Fantastic Flare (4) M.S. Deora 49.

1. MOMENT OF MADNESS, 2. KHALEESI, 3. MOONLIGHT KISS

2. INDIARACE.COM TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.00: 1. Giant King (6) S.J. Sunil 59.5, 2. Regal Command (4) Bhawani 56, 3. Big Red (3) Akshay K 55, 4. Chat (7) Pranil 55, 5. Angelo (5) Vivek G 54, 6. Zarak (2) Sandesh 53.5 and 7. Eaton Square (1) Neeraj 51.

1. BIG RED, 2. ANGELO, 3. EATON SQUARE

3. RACINGPULSE.IN TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 3.30: 1. Lord And Master (1) Merchant 61, 2. Fighton (6) Parmar 58.5, 3. Star Romance (4) Prasad 58.5, 4. Malet Spring (5) Kamble 51.5, 5. Eloquent (2) Neeraj 50 and 6. Lord Vader (3) Gore 50.

1. FIGHTON, 2. ELOQUENT

4. TIMES OF INDIA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 4.00: 1. Tehani (3) Akshay K 59, 2. Alpine Star (2) Mustakim 58, 3. Vincent Van Gogh (5) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Flaming Lamborgini (6) V. Bunde 54.5, 5. Fortunate Son (1) Parmar 54, 6. El Greco (7) Saqlain 53.5 and 7. Rambler (4) Neeraj 53.5.

1. TEHANI, 2. VINCENT VAN GOGH, 3. EL GRECO

5. THE HINDU TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Alaricus (11) Mustakim 56, 2. Divine Star (4) T.S. Jodha 56, 3. Goodfellow (10) Nazil 56, 4. Kingsland (13) V. Bunde 56, 5. Knight Crusader (----), 6. New Yorker (3) Kaviraj 56, 7. We Still Believe (8) S. Amit 56, 8. Credence (2) P. Vinod 54.5, 9. Deo Volente (5) Gore 54.5, 10. Escape Velocity (7) Sandesh 54.5, 11. Memphis (6) Ajinkya 54.5, 12. Ocean (12) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 13. Sachiko (1) Bhawani 54.5 and 14. Wind Dancer (9) Akshay K 54.5.

1. ESCAPE VELOCITY, 2. NEW YORKER, 3. DIVINE STAR

6. MID-DAY TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Bugatti (2) Kirtish 61, 2. Treat (4) Neeraj 58.5, 3. Rush (9) Prasad 55, 4. The General (7) Bhawani 55, 5. Black Thunder (5) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Gimme (8) M.S. Deora 54, 7. Chieftain (1) V. Bunde 53.5, 8. Disciplined (6) Sandesh 53.5 and 9. Stunning Visual (3) Nazil 53.5.

1. TREAT, 2. RUSH, 3. THE GENERAL

Day’s Best: FIGHTON

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 7 6.

Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.