Escala, Athena, New Moon, War Envoy and Botswana Bolt shine

Escala, Athena, New Moon, War Envoy and Botswana Bolt shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 22)

Inner sand:

1000m: Haedi's Folly (Irvan Singh) 1-11.5, 600/40. Strode out well.

1400m: St Pauli Girl (Mallikarjun), Alexandrite (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: As Time Goes By (rb) 43. Moved well. Nyssa (rb) 43.5. Easy. Bellerophon (rb) 42.5. Strode out well. Free Port (rb) 43. Worked well. Dontbreaktherules (rb) 43.5. Moved freely. Tanoura (rb) 43. Shaped well. Aeropolis (Chetan G) 42.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Dont Dilly Dally (Arshad) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. New Moon (Arshad) 1-13.5, 600/41. Fit for the fray. Rafa (Rayan) 1-12.5, 60044. In fine condition. Shivalik Crown (A. Ramu), First Step (P. Ramesh) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Alighting (rb), Zip Code (Vivek) 1-16.5, 600/45. They finished level. Chemical Romance (rb) 1-11, 600/42.5. Impressed. Eye Sign (rb) 1-11.5, 600/42. Pleased. Attorney General (rb) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved well. Botswana Bolt (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/41. A good display.

1200m: War Envoy (Arshad) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved fluently. Music Divine (Rayan), Bellarive (D. Patel) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Cantabria (Nazerul) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine nick. Escala (Arshad) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved impressively.

1600m: Athena (R. Marshall) 1-55, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. A good display.

Mock race:

1200m: Azzurro (R. Marshall), Lightning Strikes (A. Ramu), Iris (Anjar), Ira (Nazerul), Agnar (Selvaraj) 1m 13.69s. First three named were the pick.