Eridani, Cyrenius and Flying Quest impress

January 14, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

Eridani, Cyrenius and Flying Quest impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan 14)

Inner sand: 1000m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Russian Romance (rb) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former showed out.

1200m: Alaskan Jewel (B. Paswan) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. worked well.

Outer sand: 600m: Blackstone (rb), Tigerking (rb) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Jokshan (Chetan K) 1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Del Mar (rb) 1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Mystikos (Akram), Turkoman (Aliyar) 1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Cyrenius (Shinde) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Prime Abbess (Aliyar) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Moved freely. Flying Quest (rb), Northern Quest (Rayan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Eridani (B. Paswan), Elusive Girl (Chetan K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

