Eridani, Acaster, Pharazon, Synthesis, Neziah, Katana and Aralina excel

September 16, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - BENGALURU

Eridani, Acaster, Pharazon, Synthesis, Neziah, Katana and Aralina excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept 16).

Inner sand: 1200m: General Patton (Jagadeesh), Je ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. They pleased. Dallas Drifter (Arvind) 1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Silver Swift (Jagadeesh) 1-20, (1,200-600) 38. Eased up.

1400m: Fortunate (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. Eased up.

Outer sand: 600m: My Visionary (Chetan K) 45.5. Strode out well. Mystic Eye (rb) 43.5. Worked well. Chandra Kanta (Arvind) 46. Easy.

1000m: Paradise Beckons (Chetan K) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Elveden (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Wolf Creek (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Katana (Srinath) 1-12, 600/42. Impressed. The Gallery time (Ramesh K) 1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Acaster (Srinath) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Emeraldo (Arvind) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Sekhmet (Arvind) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved well. Augusto (Arvind) 1-14, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Jersey Legend (Arvind) 1-15, 600/43. In fine condition.

1200m: Eridani (Jagadeesh), Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Solo Prince (Rozario) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Rembrandt (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Note. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,200/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Neziah (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Angeles (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Aralina (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Dear Lady (Antony) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape.

1600m: Pharazon (rb) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. A good display.