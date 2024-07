The Managing committee of the Bangalore Turf Club at a meeting held on July 17 decided to reduce the entry ticket fee for the Bengaluru races for a limited period. The revised rates for the first enclosure is ₹200 and for second enclosure is ₹100.

The dates for the classic events: Fillies’ Champions Stakes (Aug. 2), Colts’ Champions Stakes (Aug. 3), Bangalore Summer Derby (Aug. 25) and Bangalore St. Leger (Aug. 30).

