Enlightened, Sandalphon and Kildare catch the eye

Enlightened, Sandalphon and Kildare caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb.17) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Anniversary Girl (rb) 39.5. Easy. Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: California (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 55, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Zenon (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Moved well. In Contention (Raghuveer), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 53.5, 600/40. Former superior.

1000m: Pepper (Nicky Mackay) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Kilkarry Bridge (V.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Sandalphon (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. The Pianist (C.S.Jodha), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely. Enlightened (Akshay), Grand Architect (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-24, 600/42.5. Moved freely.

Race track.

600m: Superleggra (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 34. Former ended four lengths in front. Victorious Spirit (rb), Moldova (Mahesh) 39. They were easy. Streek (Akshay) 38. Moved freely.

1000m: Waverunner (Hanumant) 1-3, 600/35. Moved well. Enid Blyton (S.Amit), Chutzpah (app) 1-2.5, 600/35. Former finished five lengths ahead. Antarctica (Khalander) 1-2, 600/35. Moved well.

1400m: Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kaviraj), Mythical Power (Aniket) 1-34, 1000/1-5, 600/38. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod), Renala (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Both were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Dance Smartly (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Maplewood (V.Jodha), Summer Night (C.S.Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Jager Bomb (Parmar ), Arizona Pie (Kamble) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former finished well clear.

Mock race noted on February 16.

Race track.

1200m: Mzilikazi (Trainee App), Primum Non Nocere (Trainee App), Highdare (Trainee App), Dowsabel (Merchant) and King Of Katni (C.S.Jodha) 1-15, 600/37. Won by : 2, 3, 3/4. Mzilikazi was racing fourth till the bend easily covered the leeway and won the race comfortably.