Races

Enlightened, Sandalphon and Kildare catch the eye

Enlightened, Sandalphon and Kildare caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb.17) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Anniversary Girl (rb) 39.5. Easy. Brianna (Shubham), Paolita (rb) 40. Pair level.

800m: California (Kamble), Auspicious (Peter) 55, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Excellent Gold (Kaviraj) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Zenon (Aniket) 52, 600/38. Moved well. In Contention (Raghuveer), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 53.5, 600/40. Former superior.

1000m: Pepper (Nicky Mackay) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/37.5. Moved well. Kildare (Nicky Mackay), Kilkarry Bridge (V.Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Sandalphon (Merchant) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. The Pianist (C.S.Jodha), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40. They moved level freely. Golden Steal (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved freely. Enlightened (Akshay), Grand Architect (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Flaming Lamborgini (Hamir) 1-24, 600/42.5. Moved freely.

Race track.

600m: Superleggra (Zeeshan), Benefactor (rb) 34. Former ended four lengths in front. Victorious Spirit (rb), Moldova (Mahesh) 39. They were easy. Streek (Akshay) 38. Moved freely.

1000m: Waverunner (Hanumant) 1-3, 600/35. Moved well. Enid Blyton (S.Amit), Chutzpah (app) 1-2.5, 600/35. Former finished five lengths ahead. Antarctica (Khalander) 1-2, 600/35. Moved well.

1400m: Corporate Jungle/Supernova (Kaviraj), Mythical Power (Aniket) 1-34, 1000/1-5, 600/38. They were pushed and former ended two lengths in front.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod), Renala (Nicky Mackay) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Both were pushed and former finished three lengths ahead. Dance Smartly (Zeeshan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Maplewood (V.Jodha), Summer Night (C.S.Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Jager Bomb (Parmar ), Arizona Pie (Kamble) 1-9, 800/54.5, 600/40.5. Former finished well clear.

Mock race noted on February 16.

Race track.

1200m: Mzilikazi (Trainee App), Primum Non Nocere (Trainee App), Highdare (Trainee App), Dowsabel (Merchant) and King Of Katni (C.S.Jodha) 1-15, 600/37. Won by : 2, 3, 3/4. Mzilikazi was racing fourth till the bend easily covered the leeway and won the race comfortably.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 17, 2020 7:06:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/enlightened-sandalphon-and-kildare-catch-the-eye/article30843158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY