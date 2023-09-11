ADVERTISEMENT

Enlightened, Cellini, Enabler and Wall Street show out

September 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Pune:

Racing Correspondent

Enlightened, Cellini, Enabler and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Renaissance Art (rb), Ariyana Star (app) 39. They were level. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), Northern Singer (Mustakim) 42. Pair level. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 41. Easy. Windermere (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Pegaso (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jerusalem (Shelar) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Fremont (M.S. Deora), Bay Of Biscay (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Lively Mister (Shelar) 53, 600/41. Urged. Mighty Thunder (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Urged. Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Emperor Roderic (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Yawar (Mustakim), Wild Spirit (Aniket) 56, 600/42. They finished level. House Of Lords (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Enlightened (Mosin) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Dowsabel (Merchant), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Littorio (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. Urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Multiverse (S. Kamble), Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level. Eaton Square (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39 Former was two lengths superior. Smiles Of Fortune (V. Bunde), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Adamas (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Rush (Chouhan), Fontana (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Dream Alliance (Mustakim), Rue St Honore (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. My Princess (Mustakim), Marmaris (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Faranoush (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Big Red (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was urged and ended two lengths in front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US