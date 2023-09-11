Enlightened, Cellini, Enabler and Wall Street show out

September 11, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Pune:

Enlightened, Cellini, Enabler and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 11) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Renaissance Art (rb), Ariyana Star (app) 39. They were level. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy), Northern Singer (Mustakim) 42. Pair level. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 41. Easy. Windermere (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Pegaso (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Cellini (P. Shinde) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Commandment (Mosin) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Jerusalem (Shelar) 54, 600/39. Worked well. Fremont (M.S. Deora), Bay Of Biscay (S. Kamble) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Lively Mister (Shelar) 53, 600/41. Urged. Mighty Thunder (S. Chinoy) 56, 600/42. Urged. Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Northern Lights (Chouhan), Emperor Roderic (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Yawar (Mustakim), Wild Spirit (Aniket) 56, 600/42. They finished level. House Of Lords (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Enlightened (Mosin) 50, 600/38. Responded well. Dowsabel (Merchant), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Come Back Please (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Littorio (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. Urged.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Multiverse (S. Kamble), Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/41. Pair level. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level. Eaton Square (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39 Former was two lengths superior. Smiles Of Fortune (V. Bunde), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Adamas (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Worked well. Rush (Chouhan), Fontana (Trevor) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Dream Alliance (Mustakim), Rue St Honore (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. My Princess (Mustakim), Marmaris (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Pair moved level freely.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: Faranoush (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Jumped out well. Flying Halo (V. Bunde), Big Red (Mansoor) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was urged and ended two lengths in front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.