Enlightened, Attained, Mount Sinai and Eaton Square show out 

July 31, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Pune:

Enlightened, Attained, Mount Sinai and Eaton Square showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Whatsinaname (J. Chinoy) 43. Easy. Smart Choice (rb) 39. Moved freely. Battista (rb), Lucian (N.B. Kuldeep) 42. Pair level.

800m: Enlightened (Shelar) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Mozelle (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Galloping Ahead (I. Shaikh) 56, 600/42. Easy. Mount Sinai (Lalkar), Goddess Of Dawn (H.M. Akshay) 51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Princess Carolina (R.S. Bhatti) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently. Soup And Sandwich (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Beyond Measure (Yash) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Flying Scotsman (N.B. Kuldeep) 52, 600/39. Good work. Kariena (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. Easy. Aries (Atul) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Pure For Sure (S.J. Sunil), Galway Bay (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. They moved level freely. Tarzan (rb) 54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Ricochet (Zeeshan), Falsetto (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/43. Worked freely. Juliana (Bhawani) 56, 600/42. Easy. Julius (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Miss Allure (Yash), Schnell (S.J. Sunil) 1-11, 600/41. Both were level. Wall Street (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished a distance ahead. Note the former. Etoile (Dashrath), Treasure Gold (Shelar) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Eaton Square (Yash), Smiles Of Fortune (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and comfortably finished a length in front. Former to note. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely. Enabler (S.J. Sunil), Bubbly Boy (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Dalasan (app), Nelina (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Good. Giant King (H.M. Akshay), Wanderlust (Shubham) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Justin (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Swarovski (app), Caliph (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Nationwide (T.S. Jodha) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved well. Misty (Nazil) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Shaping well. Taimur (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well.

1200m: Attained (P. Shinde), Inishmore (Shelar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Cascade (T.S. Jodha) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pushed.

Mock race noted on Sunday (July 30) — Race track:

1400m: Kanya Rashi (M.S. Deora), Django (T.S. Jodha), Glorious King (Yash), Constable (Chouhan), El Greco (Trevor), Reminiscence (Kirtish), Dream Alliance (C.S. Jodha), Exuma (Parmar), Golden Warrior (H.M. Akshay), Senorita D (S.J. Sunil), Precious Grey (S. Kamble) and Lord Fenicia (Shubham) 1-29, 600/38. Won by: Snk, 3-1/2, 1-3/4 and Hd. Kanya Rashi and Django who were racing ninth and tenth respectively near 800m, travelled impressively and finished in close order. Note them. Glorious King and Constable were also notable runners.