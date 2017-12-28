Enjoythegoodtimes wins main event

Enjoythegoodtimes (Akshay Kumar up) won the Palani Plate the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Dec.28). The winner is owned by M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by B. Suresh.

Jockey C. Umesh’s 500th win comes on Welcome Baby. He first win was on Kings Crusader on 8, September 2006.

1. KATPADI PLATE (1,200m) 2-y-o only (Terms): Royal Black (Akshay Kumar) 1, Absolute Authority (Umesh) 2, Embassy (Shahar Babu) 3 and Grey Twilight (Brisson) 4. Lnk, 4 and Lnk .1m.14.07s. ₹20 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 20, Q: 8, Tanala: 108. Favourite: Absolute Authority, Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and Trained by B. Suresh.

2. BENARES PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o & over rated 20 to 45: Supreme Commander (Hesnain) 1, Peyto (Stephen) 2, Tencendur (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Be My Secret (Umesh) 4. Nk, nose and 1-1/2. 1m. 28.80s. ₹7 (w), 8 and 8 (p), SHP: 12, FP: 10, Q: 11, Tanala: 104. Favourite: Supreme Commander, Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and Trained by R. Foley.

3. DINDIGUL PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Welcome Baby (Umesh) 1, Star Ranking (Akshay Kumar) 2, Luxzara (Brisoon) 3 and Onyx (Huzaif) 4. Not run: Texas Rose. Snk, 3/4 and dist. 1m 6.44s. ₹10 (w), 5, 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 14, FP: 14, Q: 6, Tanala: 53, Favourite: Star Ranking. Owner: Mr. A. Manickam. Trainer: Mandanna.

4. FARROKH K IRANI CUP (1,000m) rated upto 25: Photo Opps (Umesh) 1, Touch And Go (Noorshed) 2, Prince Of Knights (Ayaz Khan) 3 and Malpractice (Farhan) 4. Not run: Fieur. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 2.88s. ₹7 (w), 9 and 11 (p), SHP: 74, FP: 119, Q: 45, Tanala: 1637. Favourite: Photo Opps. Owner: Mrs. Kathleen D'Silver. Trainer: D'Silver.

5. METTUPALAYAM PLATE (1,600m) rated 40 to 65: Romeo (Saddam) 1, Firebrand (Akshay Kumar) 2, Imperial Treasure (Hesnain) 3 and Symbol Of Victory (M. Bhaskar) 4. 2-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m 42.18s. ₹27 (w), 13 and 8 (p), SHP: 18, FP: 28, Q: 15, Tanala: 236. Favourite: Firebrand. Owners: Mr. C. R. BalaKumar & Mr. V. Sathish Kumar. Trainer: Fahad.

6. PALANI PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Enjoythegoodtimes (Akshay Kumar) 1, Admiral Nelson (Farhan) 2, Aristomache (Brisson) 3 and Pearl Necklace (Vaibhav) 4. 3/4, Lnk and nose. 1m 13.52s. ₹24 (w), 13, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 6, FP: 44, Q: 45, Tanala: 1072. Favourite: Pearl Necklace. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and Trained by B. Suresh.

Jackpot: ₹2735 (31 tkts), Runner up: 117 (311 tkts), Mini Jackpot: 496 (36 tkts), Treble: (i): 52 (441 tkts) (ii): 330 (116 tkts).