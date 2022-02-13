Enigma wins feature event

February 13, 2022 19:53 IST

Trainer P. Shroff's Enigma, ridden by P.S. Chouhan, won the Dr. S.C. Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2), the main attraction of Sunday's (Feb. 13) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh.

1. LOG ON TO PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: KARDASHIAN (P. Vinod) 1, Candescent Star (Kaviraj) 2, Grey Falcon (Nazil) 3 and Gandalf (Nadeem) 4. 3, 5 and 3/4. 1m, 11. 73s. ₹52 (w), 14, 12 and 29 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 131, Q: 34, Tanala: 722 and 793. Favourite: Candescent Star. Owners: M/s. Faisal A. Abbas, Kundan R. Poonawalla & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

2. P.D. BOLTON TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: ENDEAVOUR (Kirtish) 1, Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 2, Desert Fire (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 4. 3-1/2, 5-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m 10. 25s. ₹20 (w), 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 33, Q: 23, Tanala: 61 and 22. Favourite: Endeavour. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Liane Luthria & Mr. Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. DANCING PRANCES PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: FAITH (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Queen's Pride (Nazil) 2, Ataash (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Brave Beauty (Zervan) 4. 1, Sh and 3-3/4. 1m 12. 12s. ₹70 (w), 25 and 30 (p). SHP: 62, FP: 490, Q: 637, Tanala: 1,127 and 386. Favourite: Brave Beauty. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. YAWAR RASHID TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: LORD VADER (Bhawani) 1, Mad Love (Trevor) 2, Rodrigo (Kaviraj) 3 and Vikramaditya (Kirtish) 4. 7, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 10. 39s. ₹162 (w), 21, 14 and 11 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 779, Q: 503, Tanala: 6,214 and 1,522. Favourite: Rodrigo. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. DR. S.C. JAIN SPRINTERS' CHAMPIONSHIP (Gr. 2)(1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: ENIGMA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Iron Age (Suraj Narredu) 2, Joaquin (P. Trevor) 3 and Gazino (Zervan) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 10. 03s. ₹17 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 27, FP: 25, Q: 17, Tanala: 62 and 44. Favourite: Enigma. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. N.M. IRANI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: RAMBLER (Kaviraj) 1, Monarchy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Multistarrer (Neeraj) 3 and Cellini (A. Imran Khan) 4. Not run: Divine Hunt. 3-1/2, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m 23. 53s. ₹40 (w), 21 and 11 (p). SHP: 24, FP: 176, Q: 43, Tanala: 242 and 133. Favourite: Monarchy. Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

Note: In this race Wayin (Bhawani up) planted in stalls and did not raise a gallop.

7. D.W. REID PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: SHE IS ON FIRE (S. Zervan) 1, Mascara (Mosin) 2, Brazos (Parmar) 3 and Beastia (Bhawani) 4. Lnk, 2 and 2-3/4. 2m 5. 15s. ₹44 (w), 18, 33 and 21 (p). SHP: 85, FP: 495, Q: 469, Tanala: 3,427 and 935. Favourite: Beastia. Owner: Mr. Parag C. Mengale. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

8. LOG ON TO PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: POWER OF NEATH (A. Gaikwad) 1, Anoushka (T.S. Jodha) 2, Allied Attack (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Campaign (Ayyar) 4. Not run: Silver Steps. Sh, 2 and 1. 1m 12. 24s. ₹65 (w), 17, 13 and 17 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 225, Q: 157, Tanala: 917 and 641. Favourite: Seminole. Owners: M/s. Rajendra S. Lokhande & Maur R. Lokhande. Trainer: Sangramsinh N. Joshi.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,49,507, (3 tkts.), 30%: 4,272 (45 tkts.); Treble: (i) 323 (108 tkts.), (ii) 1,358 (34 tkts.); Super Jackpot: 100% (c/o).