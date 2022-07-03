Enigma claims the Chief Minister’s Cup

July 03, 2022 19:07 IST

P. Shroff-trained Enigma (P.S. Chouhan up) won the Chief Minister’s Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Sunday (July 3). The winner is owned by Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzila M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh.

1. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: WAR EAGLE (Arvind K) 1, Southernaristocrat (Kirtish B) 2, Lightning Flame (A. Imran) 3 and Super Kind (Salman K) 4. 11-1/2, 3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 27.26s. ₹36 (w), 15, 58 and 12 (p), SHP: 222, THP: 47, FP: 3,236, Q: 1,453, Trinella: 5,481 and 923, Exacta: 84,734 and 36,314. Favourite: Lightning Flame. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

2. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: LAUTERBRUNNEN (Angad) 1, Speed Seven (Likith) 2, Ocean Dunes (K. Nazil) 3 and Gold Gray (Siddaraju) 4. 5-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m, 14.05s. ₹72 (w), 16, 16 and 28 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 59, FP: 633, Q: 152, Trinella: 2,195 and 1,439, Exacta: 11,461 and 4,298. Favourite: Air Blast. Owners: Mr. Rohit Raman & Mr. J.S. Lokesh. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

3. PADDIWICK PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): RAPIDUS (Akshay K) 1, Angel Bliss (K. Nazil) 2, Bruce Almighty (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Geographique (Zervan) 4. 3-1/4, 5 and 1/2. 1m, 27.17s. ₹48 (w), 15, 25 and 85 (p), SHP: 89, THP: 138, FP: 576, Q: 321, Trinella: 15,108 and 4,316, Exacta: 71,303 (carried over) and 30,558. Favourite: Royal Glory. Owners: Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. DT Racing & Breeding LLP, Mr. Mukul A Sonawala and Mr. Aditya P Thackersey. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

4. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): ENIGMA (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 2, Multifaceted (Trevor) 3 and Smashing Blue (Akshay K) 4. 5, 1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 10.85s. ₹105 (w), 30 and 28 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 77, FP: 699, Q: 285, Trinella: 1,449 and 311, Exacta: 4,725 and 2,025. Favourite: Multifaceted. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzila M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. FIRE HAVEN PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: STAR GLORY (Suraj) 1, Garamond (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Lord Vader (Bhawani S) 3 and General Patton (Akshay K) 4. 2-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 12.82s. ₹31 (w), 17, 17 and 12 (p), SHP: 39, THP: 58, FP: 129, Q: 66, Trinella: 294 and 106, Exacta: 1,071 and 522. Favourite: Lord Vader. Owner: Mrs. Rohini Thuppal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. JULY PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: JOHNNY BRAVO (Nikhil N) 1, Acaster (Srinath) 2, Embosom (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Lycurgus (J.H. Arul) 4. Not run: Southern Power. 1, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 40.85s. ₹99 (w), 34 and 23 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 40, FP: 851, Q: 292, Trinella: 2,260 and 1,199, Exacta: 12,966 and 8,335. Favourite: Queen Regnant. Owners: Mrs. Anneka Darashah, Mr. Eugene Aloysious Mayne, Mr. Santhosh P and Mrs. Kokila E. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

7. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: EXTRAORDINARY (Arvind K) 1, Chul Bul Rani (Salman K) 2, Aherne (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Divine Blessings (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Armory. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.04s. ₹45 (w), 16, 22 and 16 (p), SHP: 70, THP: 46, FP: 569, Q: 310, Trinella: 1,566 and 689, Exacta: 11,686 and 10,016. Favourite: Aherne. Owner: Mr. C.V. Prasad Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹1,06,558 (carried over); runner-up: 15,222 (three tkts.); treble (i): 13,159 (one tkt.); (ii): 2,172 (11 tkts.).