Enigma, Ataash and Cold Pursuit catch the eye

Enigma, Ataash and Cold Pursuit caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Feb. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Finch (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Winmylove (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: King’s Ransom (Kirtish), Faith (Kaviraj) 1-10, 600/41. They moved level freely. Arcadia (Trevor) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Minx (app) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Cold Pursuit (Pradeep) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.

1400m: Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-40, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Miracle (Kirtish) 1-54, 600/42. Moved fluently. Forest Flame (Indrajeet) 1-56, 600/42. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: High Spirit (Agarwal), Miraya (app) 1-11, 600/42. Former was three lengths better. Ataash (Pradeep), Inishmore (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Golden Lioness (P. Naidu), Wall Street (Peter) 1-12, 600/45. Former better. Malachite (Kirtish), Distinction (Trevor) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Wordsmith (app), Zborowski (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Former superior. Enigma (Kirtish) 1-4, 600/39. Pleased.

Noted on Feb. 3 — inner sand:

600m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu), Mystic Bay (Peter) 40. Former was three lengths superior. Petronia (Nazil) 39. Urged. Kinnara (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Snowfall (rb) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Fortunate Son (Parmar), Spring Grove (Daman) 52, 600/38. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Hunting Goddess (Kirtish) 56, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Kings Best (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/41. Easy. Mozelle (rb), Exclusive (Shubham) 1-10, 600/43. Former ended two lengths in front. Lord Byron (Chouhan) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Exchequer (Raghuveer), Savanna Star (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. They moved level freely. Vikramaditya (Mansoor) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Impressed. Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former made up five lengths and easily finished six lengths ahead. Former impressed. Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Northern Lights (Parmar), Emperor Roderic (C. Umesh) 1-21, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Chopin (Neeraj) 1-40, 600/41. Moved fluently. Iamstorm (Parmar) 1-39, 600/40. Moved freely.

1800m: Souza (Kaviraj) 2-7, 600/41. Moved well. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 2-7, 600/41. Good work.

Noted on Feb. 2:

Inner sand: 600m: Fassbinder (Zervan) 39. Easy. Jughead (rb) 41. Easy. Fairmont (Shelar) 42. Easy.

800m: Indian Crown (rb) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Perfect Perfecto (Nazil) 52, 600/38. Good. Juliette (Bhawani), Magistero (rb) 56, 600/41. Former superior. Sunrise Ruby (Nazil) 50, 600/37. Moved attractively. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. Chat (Nazil), Periwinkle (A. Prakash) 56, 600/42. Former easily finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-8, 600/40. Pressed. Revelator (Nazil), Zarak (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Alfayiz (Trevor), Multistarrer (Hamir) 1-6, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Former pleased. Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well. My Treasure (Peter) 1-8, 600/40. Pressed. Redifined (Zervan) 1-7, 600/39. Pushed. Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 600/38. Moved attractively. Balenciaga (Pradeep) 1-5, 600/39. Excelled.

1200m: Fashion Icon (Pradeep) 1-21, 600/39. Moved well. Sun Gold (C. Umesh) 1-24, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Alluring Siver (Chouhan) 1-40, 600/41. Good.

1600m: Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-52, 600/40. Worked well.

Noted on Feb. 1:

Inner sand:

600m: Zukor (P. Naidu), Dali Swirl (Rupesh) 39. They were urged and finished level. Pure (Parmar) 37. Good. Between Friends (rb) 40. Easy. Rhythm To Nature (rb) 38. Easy.

800m: On Va Danser (Agarwal) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Chopin (Neeraj) 55, 600/41. Easy. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 56, 600/41. Easy. Miraya (app), Viva La Vida (Ayyar) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Royal Castle (Dashrath) 54, 600/40. Moved well.

1000m: Dear Lady (Neeraj) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Key To The Mint (Pradeep) 1-17, 600/38. Excelled. Jubilant Journey (Raghuveer) 1-21, 600/40. Pleased.

1600m: Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-48, 600/42. Pressed. Aah Bella (Zervan) 1-49, 600/44. Worked well.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Allahuddin Khilji (A. Gaikwad), Magical Rays (rb) 1-8, 600/42. They moved neck and neck freely. Faith (C. Umesh), Seasons Greetings (Kaviraj), Malachite (Kirtish) 1-7, 600/40. Trio finished level freely.


