Enid Blyton claims the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy

Pune:

15 January 2021 19:26 IST

Enid Blyton ridden by Neeraj Rawal claimed the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy, the main event of Friday’s (Jan. 15) Mumbai races held at Pune.

The winner is owned by M/s. S. M. Ruia, Suhrud S. Jhaveri & K. H. Vaccha. Altamash A. Ahmed trains the winner.

1. SPRUNGLI PLATE (Div.II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: RAMBLER (Zeeshan) 1, Cellini (Ayyar) 2, Tomorrows Dreams (Sandesh) 3 and Cipher (Neeraj) 4. 1, Snk and 1. 1m 9.74s. ₹26 (w), 15, 20 and 30 (p). SHP: 42, FP: 154, Q: 67, Tanala: 894. Favourite: Rambler.

Owner: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

2. SIMPLY NOBLE PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MARKET KING (Sandesh) 1, Princess Annabel (Bhawani) 2, Arc Shine (Merchant) 3 and Epiphany (Aniket) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 9.48s. ₹15 (w), 13, 26 and 95 (p). SHP: 72, FP: 235, Q: 65, Tanala: 619 and 531. Favourite: Market King.

Owners: M/s. Jatin L. Trivedi, Nitin H. Jain, Mrs. K.N. Sunderji & Mr. Aneil V. Lala. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. MAHARAJA SIR PRATAPSINGH GAEKWAD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: ENID BLYTON (Neeraj) 1, Sultan Suleiman (Trevor) 2, Majestic Warrior (Kaviraj) 3 and Revelator (Parmar) 4. Hd, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m 24.53s. ₹58 (w), 19 and 10 (p). SHP: 46, FP; 171, Q: 28, Tanala: 1,323 and 283. Favourite: Sultan Suleiman.

Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia, Suhrud S. Jhaveri & K.H. Vachha. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

4. JAYANT M. SHAH PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SHAPATH (Chouhan) 1, Take It Easy (Nazil) 2, Honourable Eyes (Raghuveer) 3 and Chezza (Merchant) 4. Nk, 3-3/4 and Nose. 1m 26.68s. ₹35 (w), 19, 15 and 40 (p). SHP: 43, FP: 96, Q: 90. Tanala: C/F. Favourite: Take It Easy.

Owners: M/s. Vivek Lalwani & Subhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

5. V R MENON PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, Maiden, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: RAYS OF SUN (Parmar) 1, Marvin (Sandesh) 2, Chancellor (Trevor) 3 and Memorable Moments (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Spanish City. Nk, 3 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.60s. ₹38 (w), 15, 24 and 10 (p). SHP: 104, FP: 483, Q: 598, Tanala: 215 and 55. Favourite: Chancellor.

Owners: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs. Bindu C. Zaveri, Miss. Niti N. Desai & Miss. Harsha N. Desai rep. Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S.S. Shah.

6. KARL UMRIGAR TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: INFINITE N BEYOND (Sandesh) 1, Supreme Runner (S. Amit) 2, Above The Law (Ajinkya) 3 and Beastia (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Arc De Triomphe and Spinoza. 6, 5-1/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 27.99s. ₹22 (w), 10, 19 and 22 (p). SHP: 56, FP: 209, Q: 381. Tanala: C/F. (Note: In this race the first favourite Roman (Trevor astride) shifted out alarmingly from 1000m and ended far behind of the field). Favourite: Roman.

Owners: M/s. Rajesh Monga, Jatin L. Trivedi & Nitin H. Jain. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

7. SPRUNGLI PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: AGRAMI (Aniket) 1, Powerful Lady (Sandesh) 2, Royalty (Chouhan) 3 and Belenus (Gagandeep) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 10.43s. ₹123 (w), 31, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 792, Q: 265, Tanala: 306 and 157. Favourite: Royalty.

Owners: M/s. Kapil Bahl & Vinay Kumar. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

8. JAYANT M. SHAH PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: PERIWINKLE (Nazil) 1, Mikayla’s Pride (J. Chinoy) 2, Sachertorte (Vishal Bunde) 3 and Arabian Storm (Kaviraj) 4. 2-3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m 27.03s. ₹35 (w), 14, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 67, FP: 121, Q: 83, Tanala: 624 and 267. Favourite: Ellysia.

Owners: M/s. Zaheer Lalkaka & Pervez Andhyarujina. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: ₹9, 793 (1 tkt), 30 per cent: ₹839 (5 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹469 (C/F), (ii) ₹2,393 (C/F).