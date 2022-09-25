Races

Enid Blyton and Souza showed out

Enid Blyton and Souza showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Sept. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Demetrius (N.B. Kuldeep) 40. Easy. My Treasure (S.J. Sunil) 36. Shaped well. Tarzan (N.B. Kuldeep) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Moon Belle (Jaykumar), Royal Blue (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Kinnara (Trevor) 53, 600/39. Moved well. Giverny (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Urged in the last part.

1000m: Commandment (Mosin) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Blazing Bay (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Urged. Justin (Bhawani), Sentinel (Jaykumar) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Both were urged and finished level. Arbitrage (Zervan) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Pushed. Leto (Saba), Silver Spring (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Comaneci (T.S. Jodha) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Alastair (Chouhan), Inamorata (Trevor) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up two lengths easily finished level.

1200m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pressed. Caprisca (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1600m: Enid Blyton (Neeraj) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Responded well. Theon (Chouhan) 1-54, 1400/1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Souza (Navnath), Alicia (Trevor) 1-53, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead.


