Endurance pleases

December 24, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - CHENNAI:

Endurance pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 23).

Outer sand:

600m: Lady Zeen (rb) 41.5. In good shape.

800m: Loch Lomond (S.J. Moulin) 57.5, 600/43. Handy.

1000m: Epoch (P. Vikram) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Extended.

Inner sand:

600m: Gazebo Grande (rb) 41.5. Pushed. Mon General (rb) 43.5.

800m: Aquila (N. Murugan), Sunny Isles (rb) 58.5, 600/43. They were urged and the former finished a length in front. Brotherhood (rb) 57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Stillwater (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Supreme Runner (Koshi Kumar) 1-2, 600/46. Easy. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 58, 600/44. Moved well.

1000m: Sinatra (Ram Nandan) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Unextended. Thomas Mount (rb) 1-15, 800/.1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Abnegator (Farhan Alam) 1-14, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Endurance (S. Saqlain) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved impressively.

Gate practice inner sand — 1000m: Western Girl (Farhan Alam), Rwanda (rb) 1-14.64. They were eased up after a good jump. Yours Forever (rb), Kallipos (Handu Singh) 1-5.78. A level jump. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Spectacle (rb) 1-4.90. They jumped out smartly.

