Endurance and Exuma please

January 17, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Endurance and Exuma pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 37. Worked well.

800m: Singer Sargent (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Cinderella’s Man (Merchant) 52, 600/38. Urged.

1000m: Nolan (S. Amit), Break Point (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Endurance (Mustakim), Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and easily finished level. Exuma (Parmar), Decacorn (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was superior. Serrano (rb), Pure (Dhebe) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level.

1400m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-38, 1000/1-10, 800/57, 600/44. Moved freely. Spanish Eyes (P. Vinod) 1-35, 800/56, 600/44. Worked well.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: La Dolce Vita (Mosin), Volare (P. Shinde) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Former was one length better. Thalassa (Merchant), Dulari (Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.