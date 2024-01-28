Endurance and Christophany catches the eye

January 28, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Mumbai:

Endurance and Christophany caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lord And Master (rb) 38. Moved well. Judy Blue Eyes (app) 42. Easy. Joaquin (rb) 37. Good. Ariyana Star (rb) 37. Urged. Scorcese (app) 39. Moved freely. Rambler (rb) 38. Worked well. Soup And Sandwich (rb) 39. Moved fluently. Aerosmith (app) 42. Easy.

800m: Reminiscence (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Dexa (V. Bunde) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

1000m: Christophany (Hamir), Fancy Nancy (Saba) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Endurance (Saba), Opus Dei (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Perfect Light (V. Bunde), King Marco (Hamir) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

