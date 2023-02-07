HamberMenu
Endeavour, Vyasa, De Villiers, Dragon’s Gold, All Attractive and Royal Mysore excel

February 07, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Endeavour, Vyasa, De Villiers, Dragon’s Gold, All Attractive and Royal Mysore excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Empire Of Dreams (rb), Oasis Class (rb) 40. They finished level. Moving Ahead (Salman K), Sling Shot (rb) 40.5. Former finished well ahead.

1000m: Stellantis (Darshan) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Knotty Dancer (Nazerul) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pleased. Flying Brave (A. Imran) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well. Star Citizen (rb) 1-9.5, 600/41. Note. Divine Ray (R. Ajinkya) 1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Rockstar (I. Chisty) 43. Moved impressively. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 42.5. Moved fluently.

1000m: Golden Peaks (R. Ajinkya), River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/44. They finished together. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Agnostic (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Spirit Dancer (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Easy. Vyasa (I. Chisty), Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Opus One (Rozario) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Jai Vikram (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Dali’s Gold (R. Pradeep), Spirit Of The Rose (R. Ajinkya) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Del Mar (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. De Villiers (Darshan) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Dragon’s Gold (R. Ajinkya) 1-25.5, 1,000/1–11.5, 600/44.5. Impressed. Amazing Attraction (Darshan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Sian (I. Chisty) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-15, 600/46.5. Strode out well. Musterion (Aliyar) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Stretched out well.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Madame Rich (Rozario), Ultimate Choice (Arvind K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41.5. Latter slowly out and finished five lengths behind. Fire Within (Salman K), Striking Eyes (rb), Cadmus (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44. Anne Boleyn (Tousif K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Country’s Jewel (P. Mani), Silent Trigger (Naveen K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. Lucky Again (rb), Devil’s Magic (Indrajeet), Kallania (R. Pradeep) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. First two named were the pick. Royal Mysore (S. John), Scribbling Hopper (Nazerul) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former finished distance ahead, one to note. Paradise Beckons (rb), Shadows’ Aim (Salman K) 1-29, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Endeavour (Likith) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Realia (Chandrashekar), Stunning Beauty (rb), Lycurgus (Sai Kumar) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. First named impressed. Kings Speech (P. Mani), Ozark (rb) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

