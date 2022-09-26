Endeavour pleases

Pune:
September 26, 2022 17:58 IST

Endeavour pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Sept. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Princess Carolina (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Expedition (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Golden Lioness (S.J. Sunil) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Gilt Edge (Ranjane) 49, 600/37. Urged in the last part. Theon (Chouhan) 57, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: She Is On Fire (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Jumped out well. Endeavour (Mansoor), Sinner (Saba) 1-3, 800/49, 600/38. Former was well in hand and finished three lengths ahead. Campaign (H.M. Akshay), Count The Wins (Vinod) and Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Campaign was superior to others.

Mock race noted on Sept. 25. (race track):

1600m: Juliette (C.S. Jodha), Dyf (Trevor), Musterion (Bhawani) and Zborowski (Navnath) 1-40, 600/37. Won by: 2, 4 and 5. Juliette, who was racing last till the bend, easily came on the outside to win the race by two lengths. Second mock race: 1200m: Super Girl (T.S. Jodha), Doc Martin (Zervan), Divine Thoughts (A. Imran Khan), Phanta (S.J. Sunil), Zukor (Merchant) and Super King (H.M. Akshay) 1-10, 600/36. Won by: Nk, 6 and 1/2. Super Girl and Doc Martin who were racing third and fourth respectively till the bend fought throughout the straight but Super Girl who was well in hand won the race by a neck, while Doc Martin was ridden out. Super King did not raise a gallop after the start and did not participate.

