ADVERTISEMENT

Encantamento and Pure For Sure catch the eye

October 04, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Pune:

Encantamento and Pure For Sure caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Definitely (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lord And Master (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Bombay (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Urged. Superimpose (R. Ajinkya), Outlander (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Inishmore (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Hamir), Kirkines (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chieftain (Mosin) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Tess (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Dowsabel (Merchant) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Anoushka (Merchant), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Commandment (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Pure For Sure (Srinath), Lord Fenicia (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Eaton Square (V. Bunde), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Rue St Honore (Neeraj), Kiefer (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Big Red (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Market King (Dashrath), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Nolan (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Winter Agenda (Srinath) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Cipher (P. Naidu) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Nord (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Encantamento (Neeraj), Flaming Lamborgini (Srinath) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started six lengths behind and finished a length in front. Note the former.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Candescent Star (rb), Mariella (app) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length better. Ginsburg (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/o bay colt Phoenix Tower/See The Sunrise (V. Bunde), Hooves Of Thu nder (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished well clear.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US