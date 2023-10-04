Encantamento and Pure For Sure catch the eye

October 04, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Pune:

Encantamento and Pure For Sure caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Definitely (Shahrukh) 41. Easy.

800m: Spirit Bay (Zeeshan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lord And Master (rb) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Bombay (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Urged. Superimpose (R. Ajinkya), Outlander (Neeraj) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Inishmore (Shelar) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Fancy Nancy (Hamir), Kirkines (Neeraj) 54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Chieftain (Mosin) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Tess (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Dowsabel (Merchant) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Anoushka (Merchant), Fortune Teller (P. Naidu) 51, 600/38. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Commandment (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Pure For Sure (Srinath), Lord Fenicia (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former was three lengths superior. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Eaton Square (V. Bunde), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Pride’s Prince (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Good. Rue St Honore (Neeraj), Kiefer (Shelar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Big Red (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Market King (Dashrath), Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Nolan (S.J. Sunil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Winter Agenda (Srinath) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Urged. Nairobi (Prasad) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Cipher (P. Naidu) 1-10, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Nord (Nazil) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. Encantamento (Neeraj), Flaming Lamborgini (Srinath) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former started six lengths behind and finished a length in front. Note the former.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Candescent Star (rb), Mariella (app) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length better. Ginsburg (rb) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. 2/y/o bay colt Phoenix Tower/See The Sunrise (V. Bunde), Hooves Of Thu nder (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Former moved well and finished well clear.

