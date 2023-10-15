Enabler wins Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby

October 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Malesh Narredu’s colt Enabler, piloted by his son Yash Narredu, won the Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Pune Derby (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Oct. 15) races here. The winner is owned by Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Balam Mohla & Anil Saraf.

Yash had confidently kept his mount in the sixth position throughout the trip and when the field entered the home straight, this son of Ruler Of The World-Rozene came with gigantic strides on the outside to beat the first favourite Jamari by a comfortable margin. It was the father-son duo’s first win in this prestigious event.

1. VINAYAK TROPHY: CHAT (P. Trevor) 1, Daianne (P. Shinde) 2, Mastery (Aniket) 3 and Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 4. 4-3/4, 1/2 and 3/4. 2m, 32.63s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 17 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 53, Q: 29, Tanala: 82 and 36. Favourite: Chat. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

2. J.M. SHAH & C.M. SHAH GOLD CUP: MIGHTY THUNDER (Mustakim Alam) 1, Superimpose (Dashrath) 2, Sovereign Grey (Akshay Kumar) 3 and New Dimension (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-1/4, Nose and 1-1/4. 1m, 8.55s. ₹195 (w), 20, 11 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, FP: 608, Q: 216, Tanala: 1,496 and 442. Favourite: Sovereign Grey. Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad & Mr. Narendra Lagad. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

3. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY : DIVINE THOUGHTS (Haridas Gore) 1, Zukor (S. Saqlain) 2, Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya) 4. 4-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 7.81s. ₹46 (w), 17, 14 and 21 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 359, Q: 307, Tanala: 2,100 and 600. Favourite: Athenian. Owners: Mr. Ashok Ranpise, Mr. Vishwajeet Sood, Mr. Aziz A Virani, Mrs. Ayesha A. Hussain, M/s. Aman Hussain & Altaf Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

4. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. 3): JOAQUIN (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Ahead Of My Time (C.S. Jodha) 2, The Sovereign Orb (Bhawani) 3 and Cellini (Akshay Kumar) 4. Snk, 1-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 7.70s. ₹41 (w), 15 and 12 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 101, Q: 63, Tanala: 434 and 465. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd., & Mr. Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: Shazaan Shah.

5. MAYOR BABURAO SANAS MEMORIAL PUNE DERBY (Gr. 1): ENABLER (Ruler Of The World- Rozene) (Yash Narredu) 1, Jamari (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) (P. Trevor) 2, Dream Alliance (Planetaire-Shaktiroop) (Y.S. Srinath) 3 and Capitolium (Moonlight Magic-Attalea) (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/2 and 1-1/2. 2m, 2.35s. ₹48 (w), 10, 12 and 20 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 149, Q: 53, Tanala: 527 and 340. Favourite: Jamari. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Balam Mohla & Anil Saraf. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY: KANYA RASHI (Y.S. Srinath) 1, The General (Bhawani) 2, Zuccaro (P. Trevor) 3 and Decacorn (Neeraj) 4. Lnk, Nose and 2. 1m, 26.10s. ₹60 (w), 17, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 175, Q: 117, Tanala: 868 and 365. Favourite: Zuccaro. Owner: Mr. Sudendu Shah. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. F.A. & K.A. IRANI TROPHY: MAGILETO (Mustakim Alam) 1, Rambler (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Flying Scotsman (Neeraj) 3 and It’s My Time (Akshay Kumar) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 36.61s. ₹183 (w), 39, 23 and 15 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 3,272, Q: 538, Tanala: 2,768 and 1,101. Favourite: It’s My Time. Owners: Mr. Solomon F. Sopher, Miss. Jessy D’Cunha, Miss. Veera D’Souza, M/s. Ashok Ranpise & Balam Mohla. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,07,117 (2 tkts.) and 30%: 1,556 (59 tkts.).

Treble: 1,365 (31 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: 1, 03, 387 (c/o).