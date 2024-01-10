ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler, The Godfather and Running Star show out

January 10, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler, The Godfather and Running Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rodri (Shahrukh) 40. Urged. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 39. Moved freely. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 42. Easy.

800m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Golden Glow (Mustakim), Idealista (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Showman (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Marcus (app), Santissimo (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Alaricus (Mustakim), C’est L’Amour (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Former was one length better. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Come September (Mustakim) 55, 600/43. Pressed. Yuletide (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-7, 600/39. Improved. Enabler (Yash), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Running Star (Yash), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Hela (S. Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Christofle (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Worked freely. The Godfather (Yash), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand;

1000m: Precioso (P. Shinde), Baklava (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Easy. Break Point (R. Ajinkya), Transatlantic (S. Amit) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. They finished level.

