GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enabler, The Godfather and Running Star show out

January 10, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler, The Godfather and Running Star showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Rodri (Shahrukh) 40. Urged. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 39. Moved freely. Metzinger (Shahrukh) 40. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 42. Easy.

800m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Golden Glow (Mustakim), Idealista (V. Bunde) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Reminiscence (Chouhan) 55, 600/41. Easy. Showman (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pushed. Marcus (app), Santissimo (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Alaricus (Mustakim), C’est L’Amour (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Former was one length better. Sky Hawk (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Come September (Mustakim) 55, 600/43. Pressed. Yuletide (Aniket) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Fiorentini (Chouhan) 1-7, 600/39. Improved. Enabler (Yash), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead. Running Star (Yash), Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished well clear. Chamonix (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. El Greco (Kirtish) 1-11, 600/45. Easy. Hela (S. Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Moved freely.

1200m: Christofle (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Worked freely. The Godfather (Yash), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished three lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand;

1000m: Precioso (P. Shinde), Baklava (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. Lion King (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Easy. Break Point (R. Ajinkya), Transatlantic (S. Amit) 1-11, 800/56, 600/43. They finished level.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.