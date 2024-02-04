Enabler runs to glory in the HPSL Indian Derby

February 04, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Mumbai:

History was written by the Father-Son duo as trainer Malesh Narredu’s champion colt Enabler, ridden by son Yash Narredu, won the HPSL Indian Derby (Gr.1), the prestigious event of the Indian racing calendar at the Mahalaxmi race course on Sunday (Feb.4).

The winner is owned by Mrs B. E. Saldanha, Mr Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd, Mr Vivek S. Jain, Mr Balam Mohla & Mr Anil Saraf.

With unwavering confidence, Yash expertly steered this got-abroad progeny of Ruler Of The World and Rozene to maintain the fifth position until the crucial bend.

As the field charged into the home straight, Enabler, strategically positioned in third behind Jamari and Synthesis within the last 200m, unleashed a breathtaking surge on the outside to win in a spectacular fashion.

Juliette dominates

Trainer Karthik Ganapathy’s remarkable mare, Juliette, secured a fourth consecutive victory, that began in 2021, in the Eclipse Stakes of India.

Despite emerging from quarantine just two weeks ago due to the cancellation of her Dubai trip, Juliette delivered a stellar performance, triumphing over Dyf at the post.

1. HPSL MARATHI CUP: STAR PROSPERITY (Neeraj Rawal) 1, King’s Retreat (P. Trevor) 2, Christophany (Antony Raj) 3 and Winter Agenda (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 1 and Lnk. 1m, 23.36s. ₹28 (w), 17, 13 and 19 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 84, Q: 38, Tanala: 200 and 87. Favourite: Star Prosperity. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Prem Vazirani, Mr. & Mrs. P.J. Vazifdar, Mr. Firoze A. Vakil & Mr. M. Rishad. Trainer: M. Narredu.

2. RUSI PATEL TROPHY: MOJITO (N.S. Parmar) 1, Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 2, Chopin (Neeraj) 3 and Golden Neil (Mustakim) 4. 3, 1-1/2 and Nose. 1m, 35.03s. ₹26 (w), 15 and 15 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 187, Q: 231, Tanala: 414 and 162. Favourite: Northern Lights. Owner: Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

3. KEKI D. MEHTA MEMORIAL MILLION: GOLDEN THUNDER (Bhawani Singh) 1, Desert Classic (F. Norton) 2, Doron (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Doctor Dolly (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Pyrite. 2-3/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m, 38.16s. ₹149 (w), 32, 12 and 11 (p). SHP: 29, FP: 1,132, Q: 496, Tanala: 2,269 and 1,197. Favourite: Divine Hope. Owner: Mr. Arun Alagappan rep. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. THACKERS ECLIPSE STAKES OF INDIA: JULIETTE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Dyf (Trevor) 2, Supernatural (Tom Marquand) 3 and Geographique (Neeraj) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2 and 13/4. 2m, 00.06s. ₹15 (w), 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 20, FP: 19, Q: 14, Tanala: 30 and 31. Favourite: Juliette. Owners: Mr Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs Simone Poonawalla Pandole, Mr Rishad N. Pandole & Mr Raunak Banerjee rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

5. SIR HOMI MEHTA BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES: THE PANTHER (P. Trevor) 1, Running Star (Yash Narredu) 2, Earth (S. Saqlain) 3 and Spanish Eyes (F. Norton) 4. Not run: Exceed. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 22.55s. ₹28 (w), 14 and 16 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 86, Q: 22, Tanala: 142 and 67. Favourite: Running Star. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. & Ms. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION: FIORENTINI (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Mumtaz (P. Trevor) 2, Thalassa (Imran Chisty) 3 and Villanelle (C. Umesh) 4. Not run: Chardikala. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and 3. 1m, 10.84s. ₹16 (w), 11, 12 and 68 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 45, Q: 39, Tanala: 1,266 and 748. Favourite: Fiorentini. Owners: Mr Zavaray S.Poonawalla, Mrs Behroze Z.Poonawalla, Ms Delna Z.Poonawalla, Mrs Simone Poonawalla Pandole & Mr Rishad N. Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr Eruch Adi Mody. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. HPSL INDIAN DERBY (Gr.1): ENABLER (Ruler Of The World-Rozene) (Yash Narredu) 1, Synthesis (Speaking Of Which-Sana) (Suraj Narredu) 2, Jamari (Cougar Mountain-Glyndebourne) (P. Trevor) 3 and Jendayi (Gleneagles-Monasada) (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Capitolium. 1-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 2m, 28.72s. ₹33 (w), 11, 15 and 19 (p). SHP: 63, FP: 127, Q: 114, Tanala: 432 and 267. Favourite: Jendayi. Owners: Mrs B. E. Saldanha, Mr Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd, Mr Vivek S. Jain, Mr Balam Mohla & Mr Anil Saraf. Trainer: M. Narredu.

8. GROMOR MILLION: DEXA (Antony Raj S) 1, Irish Gold (F. Norton) 2, Ashwa Yudhvir (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Buckley (P. Trevor) 4. 3-3/4, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m, 9.52s. ₹37 (w), 24 and 20 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 94, Q: 62, Tanala: 531 and 325. Favourite: Buckley. Owners: Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

9. HPSL TAMIL CUP: DUFY (S. Saqlain) 1, Ariyana Star (Neeraj) 2, Toscana (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Emerald Queen (K. Nazil) 4. Not run: Zip Along . Nose, Lnk and 2-1/2. 1m, 11.56s. ₹52 (w), 18, 20 and 21 (p). SHP: 56, FP: 482, Q: 219, Tanala: 1,253 & 640. Favourite: Light Of Life. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Thanniru Srinivas. Trainer : Faisal A. Abbas.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹8,249 (13 tkts.) & 30%: 1,915 (24 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 38, 118 (135 tkts.) & 30%: 2,177 (1,013 tkts.).

Treble : (i) 1,277 (21 tkts.), (ii) 591 (63 tkts.), (iii) 1,781 (28 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 7,928 (14 tkts.), 30%: 534 (89 tkts.).