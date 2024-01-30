ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler, New Dimension and Exceed catch the eye

January 30, 2024

Enabler, New Dimension and Exceed caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Chardikala (Trevor) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely. Marlboro Man (C.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Fable (M.S. Deora), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (H.M. Akshay) 40. Former was four lengths superior.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/36. Moved well. Majorella Blue (C.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Star Impact (Vinod Shinde), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Sands Of Dubai (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya), Operation Finale (Ranjane) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Urged. Dash (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Running Star (Yash) 53, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Divine Hope (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Exceed (Trevor) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Light Of Life (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. New Dimension (Yash) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Impressed. Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1600/600m 1-9. Moved fluently. Come September (Mustakim), Bombay (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Red Dust (Merchant), Tanhaiyaan (S. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Vinod Shinde) 1-11, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Enabler (Yash) 1-36, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. Note. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 600/42. Urged. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (V. Bunde) 1-35, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.

