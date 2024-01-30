Enabler, New Dimension and Exceed catch the eye

January 30, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler, New Dimension and Exceed caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 30) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Chardikala (Trevor) 40. Easy. Prince O’ War (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely. Marlboro Man (C.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Fable (M.S. Deora), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (H.M. Akshay) 40. Former was four lengths superior.

800m: Cellini (P. Shinde) 50, 600/36. Moved well. Majorella Blue (C.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Star Impact (Vinod Shinde), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Mirae (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Sands Of Dubai (M.S. Deora) 55, 600/40. Pair level. Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya), Operation Finale (Ranjane) 50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Urged. Dash (V. Bunde) 53, 600/38. Moved well. Running Star (Yash) 53, 600/38. Moved freely.

1000m: Divine Hope (Yash), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Exceed (Trevor) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Responded well. Light Of Life (H. Gore) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Moved freely. New Dimension (Yash) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Impressed. Fast Approach (H. Gore) 1600/600m 1-9. Moved fluently. Come September (Mustakim), Bombay (R. Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Red Dust (Merchant), Tanhaiyaan (S. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil), Adamas (Vinod Shinde) 1-11, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Buckley (R. Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Sim Sim (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

1400m: Enabler (Yash) 1-36, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. In good shape. Note. Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 1000/1-8, 600/42. Urged. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Wall Street (V. Bunde) 1-35, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They were pushed and former finished two lengths ahead. Giant King (S.J. Sunil), Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 1-36, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.