Enabler, Magileto and Constable catch the eye

December 21, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Enabler, Magileto and Constable caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Koenig (Mosin), Etoile (P. Shinde) 42. Pair easy. Ariyana Star (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Synthesis (S.J. Sunil) 39. Moved fluently. Sovereign Grey (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved well. Caliph (rb) 41. Easy. The General (S. Sunil) 42. Easy. 2/y/os Dash (Yash), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 42. Pair easy. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 40. Slightly urged.

800m: Neilina (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Jetfire (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Midas Touch (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Ataash (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/40. Worked freely. Magileto (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Dream Alliance (Mansoor) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Idealista (Hamir), Clap Your Hands (Saba) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Decacorn (Parmar), Pure (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Enlightened (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Constable (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. 2/y/o Divine Hope (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished a length in front. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Justino (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Zarafat (Dashrath), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Supreme Spirit (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was one length better. Enabler (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished a distance ahead. Former pleased. Gangster (Zeeshan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

