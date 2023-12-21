GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enabler, Magileto and Constable catch the eye

December 21, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Enabler, Magileto and Constable caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 21) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Koenig (Mosin), Etoile (P. Shinde) 42. Pair easy. Ariyana Star (P. Vinod) 41. Easy. Synthesis (S.J. Sunil) 39. Moved fluently. Sovereign Grey (T.S. Jodha) 38. Moved well. Caliph (rb) 41. Easy. The General (S. Sunil) 42. Easy. 2/y/os Dash (Yash), Quicker (S.J. Sunil) 42. Pair easy. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 40. Slightly urged.

800m: Neilina (rb) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Alpine Star (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Jetfire (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Midas Touch (Prasad) 57, 600/42. Easy. Ataash (P. Shinde) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Come Back Please (Prasad) 55, 600/40. Worked freely. Magileto (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Dream Alliance (Mansoor) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Idealista (Hamir), Clap Your Hands (Saba) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/42. Easy. Monarchy (Nazil) 55, 600/40. Moved fluently.

1000m: Rubik Star (S. Sunil) 1600/600m 1-8. Moved freely. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Decacorn (Parmar), Pure (rb) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Enlightened (P. Shinde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Constable (P.S. Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Pyrrhus (C.S. Jodha), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. 2/y/o Divine Hope (Yash), Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished a length in front. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Justino (S. Sunil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40. Moved freely. Zarafat (Dashrath), Eiffel Tower (M.S. Deora) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Former ended three lengths in front. Sunburst (N. Bhosale) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Big Red (V. Bunde), Opus Dei (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Supreme Spirit (C.S. Jodha), Fancy Nancy (V. Bunde) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was one length better. Enabler (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished a distance ahead. Former pleased. Gangster (Zeeshan) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed. Capitolium (C. Umesh) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively.

1400m: El Greco (C. Umesh) 1-40, 1000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1600m: Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pleased.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.