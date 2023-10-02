Enabler impresses

Enabler impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Oct. 2) morning.
Inner sand:
800m: Count Of Savoy (Yash) 54, 600/40. Moved freely.
1000m: Smiles Of Fortune (Yash) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Intense Belief (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Urged. Habibi (P. Vinod), Dashmesh Dancer (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/42. Former was three lengths superior.
1200m: Enabler (Yash), Giant Star (S.J. Sunil) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.
Gate practice — inner sand:
1000m: Jerusalem (S.J.Sunil) 1-10, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Soup And Sandwich (P. Vinod) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part.
Noted on October 1:
Inner sand:
800m: 2/y/o A grey filly Leitir Mor/Pure Allure (Peter), Street Sense (app) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Believe (app) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/os Arazan/ Retianed (Peter) 57, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front.
1000m: Star Gallery (app) 1-9, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.
1200m: Scaramanga (Zeeshan) 1-26, 600/42. Worked freely.
