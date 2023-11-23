ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler, Big Red and Pride’s Angel catch the eye

November 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Enabler, Big Red and Pride’s Angel caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 23) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dream Alliance (Srinath) 40. Easy.

800m: Mufaza (P. Dhebe) 52, 600/39. Worked well. 2/y/o Tenth Star/Outrageous (K. Nazil), Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Brave Beauty (K. Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lady Di (Ajinkya) 57, 600/42. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale), Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Cinderella’s Dream (K. Nazil), Dulari (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Enabler (Yash Narredu), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished five lengths ahead. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Monarchy (K. Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Balthazar (rb), Sentinel (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They were urged and finished level.

1200m: Big Red (Srinath) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Capucine (C. Umesh), Bugatti (P.S. Chouhan) 1-56, 600/43. They were easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US