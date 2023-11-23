HamberMenu
Enabler, Big Red and Pride’s Angel catch the eye

November 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Enabler, Big Red and Pride’s Angel caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 23) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Dream Alliance (Srinath) 40. Easy.

800m: Mufaza (P. Dhebe) 52, 600/39. Worked well. 2/y/o Tenth Star/Outrageous (K. Nazil), Baby Bazooka (Shahrukh) 53, 600/38. Former ended four lengths in front. Brave Beauty (K. Nazil) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Lady Di (Ajinkya) 57, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale), Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/os Cinderella’s Dream (K. Nazil), Dulari (Merchant) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Enabler (Yash Narredu), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished five lengths ahead. Pride’s Angel (Srinath) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Waikiki (Parmar), Fortunate Son (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Monarchy (K. Nazil) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved well. Des Marquis (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Balthazar (rb), Sentinel (S.G. Prasad) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. They were urged and finished level.

1200m: Big Red (Srinath) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: Capucine (C. Umesh), Bugatti (P.S. Chouhan) 1-56, 600/43. They were easy.

