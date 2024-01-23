ADVERTISEMENT

Enabler and Star Prosperity catch the eye

January 23, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler and Star Prosperity caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 39. Moved freely. Rambler (rb) 38. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (S. Chinoy) 38. Moved well. Thalassa (Merchant) 41. Easy.

800m: Sim Sim (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Red Dust (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Pressed. Ashwa Supremo (app) 55, 600/41. Easy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (H. Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. King Marco (Saba), Perfect Light (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and former finished four lengths ahead. Helsinki (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Pushed. The Panther (Chouhan), Vincero (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Both were level.

1400m: Enabler (Yash), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-35, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-38, 600/42. Moved freely. Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 600/45. Pressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US