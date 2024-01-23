Enabler and Star Prosperity catch the eye

January 23, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Enabler and Star Prosperity caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Eaton Square (V. Bunde) 39. Moved freely. Rambler (rb) 38. Worked well. Bubbly Boy (S. Chinoy) 38. Moved well. Thalassa (Merchant) 41. Easy.

800m: Sim Sim (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Red Dust (Merchant) 55, 600/40. Pressed. Ashwa Supremo (app) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Senorita D (H. Gore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Reminiscence (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/43. Moved freely. King Marco (Saba), Perfect Light (V. Bunde) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Divine Hope (S.J. Sunil), Quicker (H. Gore) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Both were urged and former finished four lengths ahead. Helsinki (app) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Pushed. The Panther (Chouhan), Vincero (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Both were level.

1400m: Enabler (Yash), Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-35, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-38, 600/42. Moved freely. Light Of Life (S.J. Sunil) 1-39, 600/45. Pressed.