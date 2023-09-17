Enabler and Pure For Sure triumph in the day’s two stellar attractions

September 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Pune

Trainer Malesh Narredu’s colt Enabler, ridden by Yash Narredu, won the S.A. Poonawalla Million, while the Deepesh Narredu-trained Pure For Sure, piloted by Y.S. Srinath, won the Villoo C. Poonawalla Million, the two stellar attractions of Sunday’s (Sept. 17) races here.

Enabler is owned by Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Balam Mohla & Vivek S. Jain and Pure For Sure is owned by Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. Kishore Rungta, M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd.

1. GREAT SECRET PLATE (Div. II): NAIROBI (S.G. Prasad) 1, Prince O’ War (T.S. Jodha) 2, Reciprocity (N. Bhosale) 3 and Arbitrage (H. Gore) 4. 5-3/4, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 9. 73s. ₹56 (w), 15, 12 and 83 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 249, Q: 136, Tanala: 6,816 and 11,685. Favourite: Bomber.

Owner: Mr. Amarjeet Singh Narula. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

2. SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TROPHY: SEA THE SUN (C. Umesh) 1, Vincent Van Gogh (S. Saqlain) 2, Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 3 and Gangster (T.S. Jodha) 4. 4-1/4, Lnk and 2-1/2. 2m 32. 88s. ₹27 (w), 22 and 17 (p). SHP: 21, FP: 59, Q: 39, Tanala: 108 and 86. Favourite: Vincent Van Gogh.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SURAIYA & MASOOM MASTER TROPHY: WALSHY (Haridas Gore) 1, Fidato (Mustakim) 2, Jetfire (S. Saba) 3 and Dowsabel (S. Saqlain) 4. Not run: Northern Singer. 1-3/4, 2-1/2 and Lnk 58. 22s. ₹60 (w), 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 123, Q: 38, Tanala: 408 and 259. Favourite: Fidato.

Owned & Trainer by Mr. Adil Dajee.

4. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION: PURE FOR SURE (Y.S. Srinath) 1, Racing Romance (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Bubbly Boy (Yash Narredu) 3 and Serrano (N.S. Parmar) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 9. 84s. ₹50 (w), 19, 13 and 21 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 115, Q: 66, Tanala: 691 and 265. Favourite: Racing Romance.

Owners: Mr. Sudendu Shah, Mr. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Deepesh Narredu.

5. S.A. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr.3): ENABLER (Yash Narredu) 1, Julius (Bhawani) 2, Dream Alliance (Mustakim) 3 and Hall Of Grace (P.S. Chouhan) 4. 1, Shd and 2-1/4. 1m 38. 40s. ₹57 (w), 19 and 34 (p). SHP: 84, FP: 418, Q: 446, Tanala: 1,292 and 554. Favourite: Misty.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Balam Mohla & Vivek S. Jain. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. JEFFERSON PLATE: KARIENA (Neeraj Rawal) 1, Fancy Nancy (Antony Raj S) 2, Stunning Visual (K. Nazil) 3 and Multiverse (Srinath) 4. 128 (w), 26, 35 and 37 (p). SHP: 104, FP: 764, Q: 3,740, Tanala: 5,605. Favourite: Multiverse.

Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Mrs. Charonne Nagpal. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

7. GREAT SECRET PLATE (Div. I): SUSSING (N. Bhosale) 1, India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 2, Mighty Thunder (Mustakim) 3 and Trinket (P. Shinde) 4. Not run: Prince Igor and Lady Di. Lnk, 3-1/2 and 4. 1m 9. 98s. ₹51 (w), 15, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 58, FP: 225, Q: 98, Tanala: 311 and 145. Favourite: India Strong.

Owners: M/s. Mehli A. Nazir, Adi R. Nazir, Karl A. Nazir and Akash Sethi. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

Jackpot : 70%: ₹51,593 (2 tkts.), 30%: 7,370 (6 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100%: c/o.

Treble: 7,544 (5 tkts.).

