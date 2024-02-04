February 04, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Mumbai

Enabler and Jendayi should fight out the finish of the HPSL Indian Derby (Gr. 1), the prestigious event of the Indian racing calendar to be run here on Sunday, February 4. There will be no false rails.

An amount of ₹50 Lakhs will be added to the second Jackpot Pool.

1. HPSL MARATHI CUP (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.15 p.m.: 1. Phenom (15) Parmar 61, 2. Ashwa Yashodhra (1) C.S. Jodha 60.5, 3. Cipher (8) H. Gore 60.5, 4. Azrinaz (3) S. Saqlain 59.5, 5. Star Prosperity (4) Neeraj 59.5, 6. Majorella Blue (9) S. Zervan 59, 7. San Salvatore (11) K. Nazil 57, 8. Christophany (10) Antony Raj 56.5, 9. Whatsinaname (13) Aniket 56, 10. Winter Agenda (2) M.S. Deora 56, 11. King’s Retreat (7) P. Trevor 54.5, 12. Floyd (12) Mustakim 54, 13. Malakhi (6) Shariq Mohd 54, 14. Kinzhal (5) R. Ajinkya 53.5 and 15. Walter (14) S. Amit 52.5.

1. SAN SALVATORE, 2. STAR PROSPERITY, 3. KING’S RETREAT

2. RUSI PATEL TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 2.45: 1. Northern Lights (5) Tom Marquand 59, 2. Mojito (1) Parmar 57, 3. Count Of Savoy (2) Yash Narredu 55, 4. Chopin (4) Neeraj 52.5, 5. Golden Neil (3) Mustakim 51 and 6. Rasputin (6) Vivek G 51.

1. MOJITO, 2. NORTHERN LIGHTS

3. KEKI D. MEHTA MEMORIAL MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.15: 1. Abhidhyan (4) Santosh G 56, 2. Desert Classic (1) F. Norton 56, 3. Divine Hope (7) Yash Narredu 56, 4. Doron (5) Chouhan 56, 5. Golden Thunder (8) Bhawani 56, 6. Seeking Alpha (6) Kirtish 56, 7. Doctor Dolly (2) S. Saqlain 54.5 and 8. Pyrite (3) Imran Chisty 54.5.

1. DIVINE HOPE, 2. DORON, 3. DESERT CLASSIC

4. THACKERS ECLIPSE STAKES OF INDIA (Gr. 2) (2,000m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over — 3.45: 1. Juliette (3) C.S. Jodha 59, 2. Dyf (1) P. Trevor 58.5, 3. Supernatural (4) Tom Marquand 56.5, 4. Geographique (2) Neeraj 49 and 5. Kamaria (5) Merchant 49.

1. JULIETTE, 2. SUPERNATURAL

5. SIR HOMI MEHTA BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Exceed (---), 2. Vincero (4) P.S. Chouhan 57, 3. Earth (2) S. Saqlain 55.5, 4. Running Star (1) Yash Narredu 55.5, 5. Spanish Eyes (5) F. Norton 55.5, 6. Applause (6) Antony Raj 54 and 7. The Panther (3) P. Trevor 54.

1. SPANISH EYES, 2. RUNNING STAR, 3. VINCERO

6. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 5.00: 1. Aperol (11) C.S. Jodha 56, 2. Ready To Rumble (12) Parmar 56, 3. Storm Cloud (9) Mustakim 56, 4. Aafreen (8) S. Saqlain 54.5, 5. Aerodynamic (14) Neeraj 54.5, 6. Chardikala (10) K. Nazil 54.5, 7. Cinderella’s Dream (3) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Fiorentini (5) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 9. Mumtaz (6) P. Trevor 54.5, 10. Silver Braid (7) Antony Raj 54.5, 11. Star Impact (2) Vivek G 54.5, 12. Superluminal (4) V. Bunde 54.5, 13. Thalassa (13) Imran Chisty 54.5 and 14. Villanelle (1) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. FIORENTINI, 2. APEROL, 3. MUMTAZ

7. HPSL INDIAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,400m), Indian Horses, 4-y-o only — 5.45: 1. Capitolium (---), 2. Christofle (9) Tom Marquand 57, 3. Constable (8) Kirtish 57, 4. Dream Alliance (7) Antony Raj 57, 5. Enabler (10) Yash Narredu 57, 6. Exuma (2) Parmar 57, 7. Fighton (3) P. Dhebe 57, 8. Giant King (12) Vivek G 57, 9. Synthesis (4) Suraj Narredu 57, 10. Ameerah (5) S. Saqlain 55.5, 11. Jamari (6) P. Trevor 55.5, 12. Jendayi (1) P.S. Chouhan 55.5 and 13. Madam Rich (11) F. Norton 55.5.

1. ENABLER, 2. JENDAYI, 3. SYNTHESIS

8. GROMOR MILLION (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 6.35: 1. Buckley (7) P. Trevor 59, 2. Ashwa Yudhvir (1) C.S. Jodha 58, 3. Soup And Sandwich (6) Aniket 57.5, 4. Irish Gold (4) F. Norton 57, 5. Lord And Master (5) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Superlative (2) S. Saqlain 55 and 7. Dexa (3) Antony Raj 53.

1. BUCKLEY, 2. IRISH GOLD, 3. SUPERLATIVE

9. HPSL TAMIL CUP (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26 — 7.15: 1. Light Of Life (1) H. Gore 59, 2. Toscana (12) R. Ajinkya 58.5, 3. Fremont (5) H.M. Akshay 58, 4. Mi Arion (9) F. Norton 57.5, 5. Operation Finale (8) Ranjane 57.5, 6. Emerald Queen (11) K. Nazil 57, 7. Ariyana Star (7) Neeraj 56.5, 8. Dragon Wings (10) Aniket 56.5, 9. Street Sense (14) V. Bunde 56.5, 10. Charming Star (3) N. Bhosale 53.5, 11. Dufy (2) S. Saqlain 53.5, 12. Zip Along (13) Mustakim Alam 53.5, 13. Don’t Be Shy (6) Shelar 53 and 14. Red Dust (4) Merchant 51.5.

1. LIGHT OF LIFE, 2. MI ARION, 3. TOSCANA

Day’s Best: JULIETTE

Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6. (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5, (ii) 6, 7 & 8, (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.