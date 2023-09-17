September 17, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Pune

Enabler and Hall Of Grace should fight out the finish of the S.A. Poonawalla Million, the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 17) races here.

1. GREAT SECRET PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Victory Chant (8) S. Saba 59, 2. Bomber (9) Neeraj 56, 3. Nord (6) P. Shinde 54, 4. Prince O’ War (5) T.S. Jodha 54, 5. Habibi (4) P. Vinod 53.5, 6. Arbitrage (3) H. Gore 53, 7. C’est L’Amour (7) Mustakim 53, 8. High Spirit (2) Aniket 52, 9. Nairobi (10) S.G. Prasad 50.5 and 10. Reciprocity (1) N. Bhosale 49.

1. BOMBER, 2. NORD, 3. PRINCE O’ WAR

2. SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Murwara Princess (5) A.K. Aniket 59.5, 2. Gangster (3) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Rue St Honore’ (1) Neeraj 52.5, 4. Sea The Sun (2) C. Umesh 51.5 and 5. Vincent Van Gogh (4) S. Saqlain 50.

1. SEA THE SUN, 2. VINCENT VAN GOGH

3. SURAIYA & MASOOM MASTER TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Jetfire (2) S. Saba 59, 2. Fidato (5) Mustakim 58, 3. Northern Singer (---), 4. Walshy (3) H. Gore 56.5, 5. Sentinel (4) Bhawani 53.5, 6. Zukor (1) K. Nazil 52.5, 7. Dowsabel (7) S. Saqlain 50.5 and 8. Charming Star (6) Aniket 50.

1. DOWSABEL, 2. WALSHY, 3. SENTINEL

4. VILLOO C. POONAWALLA MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o — 3.30: 1. Bubbly Boy (6) Yash Narredu 56, 2. Endurance (8) Antony Raj S 56, 3. Serrano (4) Parmar 56, 4. Juliana (2) Bhawani 54.5, 5. Neilina (7) Zervan 54.5, 6. Pure For Sure (1) Srinath 54.5, 7. Racing Romance (5) 54.5 and 8. Street Sense (3) 54.5.

1. SERRANO, 2. RACING ROMANCE, 3. PURE FOR SURE

5. S.A. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr. 3) (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.30: 1. Believe (1) Neeraj 58, 2. Hall Of Grace (7) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 3. Misty (6) P. Trevor 54.5, 4. Enabler (3) Yash Narredu 53, 5. Julius (4) Bhawani 53, 6. Rush (5) C. Umesh 51.5 and 7. Dream Alliance (2) Mustakim 50.

1. ENABLER, 2. HALL OF GRACE, 3. MISTY

6. JEFFERSON PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Golden Warrior (7) H. Gore 62, 2. Whatsinaname (14) J. Chinoy 58, 3. Walter (11) S. Amit 57.5, 4. Kariena (10) Neeraj 57, 5. Chagall (2) P. Trevor 55, 6. Multiiverse (6) Srinath 55, 7. Fancy Nancy (9) Antony Raj S 54.5, 8. Stunning Visual (13) K. Nazil 54.5, 9. Hagibis (12) Shelar 54, 10. Axlrod (8) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 11. Fontana (1) C. Umesh 52.5, 12. Ciana (5) N. Bhosale 52, 13. Giant King (4) Mustakim 51.5 and 14. Otello (3) Peter 49.5.

1. AXLROD, 2. MULTIVERSE, 3. CHAGALL

7. GREAT SECRET PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. Phanta (1) M.S. Deora 60, 2. India Strong (2) Parmar 59.5, 3. Prince Igor (---), 4. Trinket (3) P. Shinde 58, 5. Champagne Smile (7) V. Bunde 57.5, 6. Faldo (6) Merchant 57.5, 7. Fairuza (8) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. Lady Di (---), 9. House Of Lords (4) Aniket 53.5, 10. Mighty Thunder (9) Mustakim 53.5 and 11. Sussing (5) N. Bhosale 50.

1. INDIA STRONG, 2. MIGHTY THUNDER, 3. SUSSING

Day’s Best: SEA THE SUN

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.