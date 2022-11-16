Emrys pleases

Emrys pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning.
Inner Sand:
800m: Eleos(Neeraj), Dragonlord (Kritish) 56, 600/41. They moved level freely. Emperor Roderic (Umesh), Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Former made up four lengths and finished level freely.
1400m: Emrys (Kritish), Claudius (Chouhan) 1-37, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was superior.
